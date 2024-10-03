Weiser Memorial Hospital investigates potential data breach

Weiser Memorial Hospital, a critical access hospital in Idaho, notified patients of a cybersecurity incident that occurred in September 2024. According to a post by the hospital on Facebook, a cyberthreat actor claimed responsibility for the incident and claimed to be in possession of data as a result of the cyberattack.

WMH began communicating with patients about network issues on Sept. 5 via Facebook. At the time, WMH noted that its computer systems were down and warned patients to expect delays for certain services.

WMH experienced intermittent phone outages throughout the following weeks. A Sept. 19 update assured patients that WMH would provide further information as it becomes available. On Oct. 2, WMH confirmed that it had experienced a cybersecurity incident and took action to secure its environment.

The hospital said it was investigating the cyberthreat actor's claims and would notify patients if any sensitive data was involved.

"The protection of patient and employee information is a top priority to WMH, and this incident is being taken very seriously," the hospital stated. "We are committed to continuously improving our cybersecurity controls and will be evaluating security enhancements that can be implemented to reduce the likelihood of a similar incident reoccurring."

Hawaii clinic notifies 124K of LockBit hack Community Clinic of Maui, which does business as Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center, notified nearly 124,000 individuals of a cyberattack and data breach that occurred in May 2024. LockBit 3.0 cyberthreat actors claimed responsibility for the hack. In a notice provided to the Maine attorney general's office, the community clinic stated that it experienced a cybersecurity incident on May 7, 2024, that affected its network connectivity. Mālama conducted an investigation and concluded that personal data might have been subject to unauthorized access or acquisition. The data involved in the breach potentially included Social Security numbers, bank account information, clinical information, login information and biometric data. Mālama said it had no evidence that any personal information had been misused for identity theft as a result of this cyberattack. The community clinic provided breach victims with best practices to safeguard their information as well as complimentary credit monitoring.