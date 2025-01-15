Treasury Department hacked: Explaining how it happened

On Dec. 8, 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department disclosed a major cybersecurity incident allegedly involving Chinese state-sponsored hackers.

The attackers were able to gain unauthorized access to multiple offices within the agency, putting potentially sensitive information at risk. The cause of the incident is apparently tied to a vulnerable third-party software component used by the Treasury Department. The vulnerable software came from BeyondTrust, a third-party cybersecurity service provider specializing in privileged access management (PAM).

The breach is another example of a supply chain attack, where an organization is exploited through a third-party component. Organizations of all sizes have been impacted by supply chain attacks, and there have been numerous significant incidents in the U.S. in recent years, including SolarWinds.

The attack is also part of an ongoing trend where cybersecurity attacks are allegedly coming from attackers backed by the government of the People's Republic of China. Throughout 2024, multiple Chinese state-sponsored cyberoperations were alleged, including Volt Typhoon targeting critical infrastructure and Salt Typhoon conducting espionage on telecommunications companies.

Details about the incident Full details on the incident are still emerging. What is clear is that attackers gained unauthorized access to services used by the U.S. Treasury Department. The breach allowed attackers to access several Treasury Departmental Offices workstations and unclassified documents through BeyondTrust's remote support SaaS platform. The compromised service was used to provide technical support for Treasury Departmental Offices end users. Officials at the Treasury Department have publicly stated that the attackers gained access to an unspecified number of unclassified documents maintained by affected users. The Treasury Department also confirmed that, while the breach was significant, there is currently no evidence suggesting continued unauthorized access to its systems after the compromise was discovered and mitigated. Key aspects of the breach include the following: Unauthorized access to Treasury Departmental Offices user workstations.

Compromise of unclassified documents maintained by affected users.

Immediate engagement with law enforcement and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) upon discovery.

Third-party forensic investigators deployed to assess impact.

How did this attack happen? BeyondTrust's SaaS platform was being used by the Treasury Department to provide PAM for some Departmental Offices workstations and documents. The attackers were able to exploit a series of previously unknown vulnerabilities in BeyondTrust's remote support software platform to gain access. The remote support platform was used by BeyondTrust to help provide technical support to end users in the Treasury's Departmental Offices. The attack likely occurred in several stages involving both BeyondTrust and the Treasury Department. Initial compromise The attackers likely started out with an initial target enumeration by looking for vulnerabilities that could be exploited. The initial compromise may have occurred by attackers identifying and then exploiting a pair of new vulnerabilities. BeyondTrust has publicly identified a pair of vulnerabilities: CVE-2024-12356. Detailed in the BT24-10 advisory, this is a critical vulnerability allowing unauthenticated remote command execution. That vulnerability could be used by an attacker to load a malicious file. CVE-2024-12686. Detailed in the BT24-11 advisory, this is a medium severity command injection vulnerability. This vulnerability could be used to inject commands into a site. Key theft By exploiting the vulnerabilities, the attackers were likely able to steal a cryptographic key used by BeyondTrust. The stolen key allowed attackers to override the service's security protocols. Treasury exploitation With the exploited key overriding BeyondTrust's security, the attackers were able to get unauthorized remote access to Treasury Departmental Offices workstations. As a trusted key, the BeyondTrust system was able to access the workstations. That key was exploited by the attackers to access unclassified documents stored on the workstations.

Who was affected? The overall impact of the BeyondTrust vulnerabilities is not yet known as it likely has wider impact than just the Treasury Department. Looking at the Treasury, there are multiple offices within the department that were reportedly impacted, including the following: Office of Foreign Assets Control. Administers and enforces economic sanctions.

Administers and enforces economic sanctions. Office of the Secretary of the Treasury. Manages high-level departmental operations.

Manages high-level departmental operations. Office of Financial Research. Analyzes financial system risk and handles critical financial data and research.

Timeline of attack While full details on the attack are still emerging, there is some early indication about the progression and timeline of the attack: Dec. 2, 2024. BeyondTrust detected initial suspicious activity.

BeyondTrust detected initial suspicious activity. Dec. 5, 2024. Company confirmed the security breach.

Company confirmed the security breach. Dec. 8, 2024. Treasury Department notified of the compromise.

Treasury Department notified of the compromise. Dec. 8, 2024. BeyondTrust service taken offline.

BeyondTrust service taken offline. Dec. 16, 2024. BeyondTrust identified BT24-10 vulnerability and provided a patch.

BeyondTrust identified BT24-10 vulnerability and provided a patch. Dec. 18, 2024. BeyondTrust disclosed BT24-11 advisory with vulnerability and remediation.

BeyondTrust disclosed BT24-11 advisory with vulnerability and remediation. Dec. 30, 2024. Treasury Department notified Congress via a formal letter.

Treasury Department notified Congress via a formal letter. Jan. 2025. A 30-day supplemental report is expected following guidance from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

Who was responsible for the attack? The Treasury Department has alleged that a People's Republic of China state-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) actor led the attack. It is not immediately clear which specific APT is responsible, though multiple APT groups from China have been actively targeting the U.S. over the past several years. In November 2024, CISA and the FBI reported that the Salt Typhoon China-based APT group had been actively going after U.S. telecommunications providers. In 2023 and 2024, another China-based group known as Volt Typhoon targeted U.S. infrastructure using exploited small office/home office routers with botnet malware.

What is the impact of this attack? The full impact remains under investigation, but key concerns include the following: Potential access to sensitive Treasury Department documents.

Exposure of internal communications and policy discussions.

Possible intelligence gathering about U.S. sanctions planning.

Compromised security of Treasury's technical infrastructure.