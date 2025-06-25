Misdiagnosis hurts urgent care patient experience in 2025

Problems with provider behaviors, such as misdiagnosis and not listening to the patient, are increasingly a topic of online provider reviews, a trend that researchers from reputation management company Chatmeter said could indicate a new problem in the patient experience.

Online provider reviews related to clinical staff are still net positive, Chatmeter said of its most recent report, which assessed 350,000 patient reviews from 10 major urgent care centers nationwide. However, there's a growing contingent of patients leaving bad reviews of their healthcare providers, alerting the researchers to problems related to patient safety.

For example, the number of reviews alleging improper care increased by 6.5% between 2024 and 2025, accounting for a total of 3% of reviews this year. Patient reviews indicating that their provider did not listen to them increased 10% from 2024 to 2025, while reviews mentioning the word "misdiagnosed" increased by 18%.

Importantly, online provider reviews indicating a poor patient-provider interaction are still generally rare, the researchers emphasized. However, the increase in patients reporting that their provider did not listen to them or misdiagnosed them is relevant as medical professionals consider patient-provider communication a key aspect of patient safety.

"Urgent care is one of the fastest growing healthcare segments, but these findings underscore how critical it is that providers listen carefully to patient feedback as they expand," John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter, said in a press release.

Patient reviews highlight perennial issues with wait times, billing As healthcare organizations, and particularly urgent care centers, focus on improving patient safety through attentive patient-provider communication, they must also contend with perennial issues around practice operations. For instance, long wait times remained the biggest patient complaint, being mentioned in about a quarter of online reviews. Although this rate is high, it's a decrease from last year. Patient reviews mentioning long wait times went down by 5% since 2024, the report showed, and sentiment around wait times improved by 2%. Still, patients expressed frustration particularly about how urgent care centers communicate about their wait times. A similar trend emerged with patient billing, another area that can often yield bad reviews. The report showed that patient sentiment around insurance and billing issues improved by 1%, and mentions of bad billing experiences were down by 3%. However, patients continued to report problems with billing, particularly with receiving inaccurate bills, being charged the wrong co-pay, being billed multiple times and their bills not being correctly submitted to insurance.