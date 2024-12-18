AMA's top 10 health recommendations for 2025

The American Medical Association has released 10 key health recommendations aimed at helping Americans take actionable steps toward better health in the new year. The guidance focuses on improving population health, reducing chronic disease burdens and promoting preventive care strategies in 2025.

"The best way to address the post-holiday doldrums is to do something good for your health," said AMA President Dr. Bruce A. Scott in an email. "Even small, positive choices you make now can have a big impact on your long-term wellbeing."

Key recommendations for 2025

The AMA's 10 recommendations include steps to improve nutrition, physical activity, mental health and preventive care while addressing growing public health concerns like hypertension, diabetes and vaccine-preventable diseases.

1. Improve nutrition and reduce processed foods

The AMA encourages drinking more water and replacing processed foods with nutrient-dense options, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, low-fat dairy and lean proteins. For parents, involving children in meal preparation can encourage healthier eating habits, as research shows kids who help cook at home tend to consume healthier diets. Additionally, limiting sugary drinks, including 100% fruit juice, is crucial, as a study published in JAMA Network Open links these beverages to a higher risk of all-cause mortality.

2. Increase physical activity

Earlier this year, the Lancet Global Health published a study led by WHO researchers evaluating physical activity levels worldwide. It found that 31% of adults (1.8 billion adults globally) do not get sufficient physical activity. The AMA notes that adults are advised to aim for 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity weekly. A JAMA study emphasized that even small changes, such as replacing sedentary time with walking, contribute to healthy aging.

3. Stay current on vaccinations

With respiratory virus season ongoing, the AMA highlights the importance of flu shots, updated COVID-19 vaccines, and RSV immunizations for vulnerable groups like older adults and infants. In addition to vaccines, preventive measures -- such as frequent handwashing, wearing masks in crowded or high-risk areas, improving indoor air quality and staying home when feeling unwell -- can significantly reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses. These steps are critical for protecting high-risk populations and preventing hospitalizations.

4. Schedule preventive screenings

Regular check-ups and preventive screenings help detect diseases like cancer, cardiovascular conditions and diabetes early, improving outcomes and lowering long-term costs.

5. Manage blood pressure

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for cardiovascular events. The AMA recommends validated home-monitoring devices and resources like ManageYourBP.org to help individuals track and control their blood pressure.

6. Assess type 2 diabetes risk

A simple self-screening test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org can help individuals identify prediabetes and take early steps to prevent type 2 diabetes, a condition linked to heart disease, kidney failure and vision loss.

7. Moderate alcohol consumption

The AMA aligns with U.S. guidelines, recommending no more than one drink per day for women and two for men. Excessive alcohol use exacerbates chronic health risks.

8. Address tobacco and e-cigarette use

Individuals are urged to quit smoking and vaping while also eliminating secondhand smoke exposure. Physicians are encouraged to provide resources to support tobacco cessation efforts.

9. Ensure safe medication use

The AMA advises patients to take prescription opioids and antibiotics exactly as directed, store medications safely and properly dispose of unused drugs to prevent misuse and resistance.

10. Manage mental health and stress

Mental health remains a priority for overall well-being. The AMA also recommends sufficient sleep (7.5+ hours per night), regular exercise and seeking professional mental health support when needed.