Pharma R&D returns improve amid rising costs, competition

After years of declining returns, pharmaceutical research and development is showing signs of sustained recovery. According to a Deloitte report, the internal rate of return for the top 20 biopharma companies rose to 5.9% in 2024, marking a 1.6 percentage point increase from the previous year. The second-year uptick is driven by high-value assets entering late-stage pipelines, stronger commercial forecasts and a more efficient approach to R&D spending.

Despite these gains, drug development costs continue to rise while competition for trial sites intensifies. The industry also faces looming patent expirations that could disrupt future revenue streams. The report suggests that while companies have made strides in optimizing their R&D strategies, long-term sustainability will require bolder action in pipeline diversification and investment in novel therapies.

Rising R&D costs As noted in Deloitte's report, the cost of bringing a new drug to market has climbed to $2.23 billion per asset. The industry is investing more heavily in advanced therapies such as gene editing, antibody–drug conjugates and trispecific antibodies, which require more extensive research and longer clinical development timelines. Precision medicine has further added to the expense, with highly specialized treatments demanding rigorous trial designs and personalized patient recruitment strategies. Clinical trial challenges remain another key factor. As more companies target the same high-value indications, competition for eligible patients has intensified, lengthening recruitment timelines and driving up costs. Regulatory requirements are also becoming more demanding, as stricter safety and efficacy standards contribute to longer development cycles. In 2024 alone, companies spent $7.7 billion on clinical trials for assets that ultimately failed to reach approval, exposing the high-risk nature of pharmaceutical R&D. While emerging technologies like AI-driven drug discovery and automation offer long-term cost-saving potential, their implementation requires significant upfront investment. Meanwhile, inflation, rising labor costs and material shortages continue to add financial strain to the drug discovery and development process.

Blockbuster and GLP-1 drugs Much of the improvement in the internal rate of return (IRR) has been driven by a surge in high-value drugs entering late-stage pipelines. The report found that 29 new blockbuster assets -- drugs expected to generate over $1 billion in peak sales -- entered late-stage development in 2024, a 53% increase over the previous year. GLP-1 receptor agonists, particularly those for obesity and metabolic disorders, continue to be the industry’s biggest revenue drivers. Without these drugs, Deloitte's analysis shows that the industry’s IRR would fall to 3.8%. Despite the influx of potential blockbusters, not every high-value asset makes it to market. Two major drug candidates, a blood cancer therapy and a COVID-19 treatment, were terminated in late-stage trials due to clinical setbacks. Ten other drugs saw their peak sales forecasts cut by more than $1 billion, largely due to unexpected safety concerns, weaker-than-anticipated efficacy, or the emergence of competing treatments.

Overcrowding in oncology Investment in oncology remains strong, with 37% of all late-stage pipeline assets focused on cancer treatments. While this has led to groundbreaking therapies, it has also resulted in overcrowding, increased competition for clinical trial sites and rising development costs. Additionally, companies are struggling to recruit enough eligible patients for trials, and with so many treatments targeting similar mechanisms of action, differentiation is becoming more difficult. In contrast, other therapeutic areas remain underserved. The report notes that the neurology, cardiovascular disease and infectious diseases sectors lag in investment despite significant unmet medical needs. Companies willing to shift focus away from saturated markets like oncology and toward less crowded fields could gain a competitive advantage, Deloitte suggests.

M&A strategies face growing scrutiny With $200 billion in revenue at risk due to upcoming patent expirations, many pharmaceutical companies are turning to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as well as in-licensing to sustain growth. According to the report, 61% of late-stage pipeline assets in 2024 were externally sourced, an increase from 59% in 2023. However, externally developed drugs come with greater risks. The report found that externally sourced drugs are more likely to be terminated in late-stage development compared to in-house assets. Meanwhile, 77% of surveyed pharma executives expect an increase in M&A activity in 2025, as companies look for ways to offset revenue losses from expiring patents. Although acquiring late-stage assets can provide an immediate financial boost, Deloitte suggests that focusing on early-stage acquisitions and strategic partnerships may offer a more sustainable long-term approach. For instance, investing in innovative biotech firms and securing promising assets early in development might help companies build a more resilient pipeline while avoiding the high costs associated with late-stage deals.