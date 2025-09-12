Generic, biosimilar markets at risk despite saving $467B in 2024

In the United States, generic and biosimilar medicines generated a combined $467 billion in savings in 2024, contributing to a cumulative $3.4 trillion in savings over the last decade, the Association for Accessible Medicines' (AAM) annual savings report shows.

Even while saving billions, the generic and biosimilar markets must contend with several challenges that threaten long-term stability and hinder adoption, including falling generic drug prices, anticompetitive pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) practices and a significant gap in the biosimilar development pipeline.

Additionally, the report states that federal policies like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) undercut competition through premature price controls and coverage barriers for Medicare beneficiaries.

Generics drive substantial savings Last year, generics made up 90% of prescriptions filled but only 12% of drug spending. Despite these high sales volumes, generic prices are continuing to fall. Since 2019, the value of all generic sales has dropped by $6.4 billion. "Within the U.S., due to its highly competitive market, generic drug prices are launching at lower prices and bottoming out at lower prices," the report stated, noting that this has led to generic deflation. An analysis cited in the report found that U.S. generic prices are, on average, 16% lower than in other developed countries and 30-50% lower than in the United Kingdom, Mexico, France and Japan. The report attributes these low prices to the highly competitive U.S. market, which has also contributed to a growing problem with drug shortages. It states that the significant purchasing power of PBMs and low reimbursement rates for generics compared to other countries are key factors behind these shortages.

Biosimilars show mixed results As of July 2025, the FDA had approved 84 biosimilars, with 67 now available to patients. These drugs have created $56.2 billion in savings since 2015, including $20.2 billion in the last year. However, the report signifies that adoption varies widely. While biosimilars have captured more than 80% of the market in two therapeutic areas, their average market share is only 40%. Uptake for individual drugs ranges from just 8% for insulin lispro to 82% for bevacizumab. For Humira biosimilars, market volume grew from 2% in 2023 to 21% by the end of 2024, but they still hold a minority share.

Hindered adoption The report highlighted two major factors hindering biosimilar adoption: the role of PBMs and a significant gap in the development pipeline. PBMs PBMs continue to favor expensive brand-name drugs on their formularies, even when therapeutically equivalent biosimilars are available at steep discounts, the report revealed. For instance, while biosimilars to Humira offered price cuts of over 80%, some PBMs still preferred the higher-priced brand, limiting patient access and competition. This type of practice ultimately prevents biosimilars from capturing a larger market share despite their potential for massive cost savings. Developmental pipeline gaps Of the 118 biologics expected to lose patent exclusivity by 2034, only 12 have biosimilars being developed. These gaps in the developmental pipeline suggest that the U.S. will miss out on significant future savings opportunities and, more importantly, lower-cost alternatives. As a result, brand-name drug prices are expected to remain high due to the potential lack of healthy competition "Closing the biosimilar void in the U.S. will take more than incremental change," Giuseppe Randazzo, Interim Executive Director, Biosimilars Council, wrote, calling for coordinated action across all stakeholders.