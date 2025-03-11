Exploring FDA-approved biosimilar insulin products

Biosimilar insulins are biologic medications designed to be highly similar to existing FDA-approved insulin reference products, with no clinically meaningful differences in safety, effectiveness or quality. Unlike generic drugs, which are chemically identical to brand-name medications, biosimilars are derived from living cells and must undergo rigorous analytical, preclinical and clinical testing to ensure they match the reference product in function and performance.

These biosimilars help regulate blood glucose levels and are often more cost-effective than their brand-name counterparts. Depending on state regulations, the interchangeability designation of some biosimilars allows pharmacists to substitute them for reference insulins without prescriber approval. The introduction of biosimilar insulin aims to increase competition in the market, improve accessibility and address insulin affordability concerns. However, barriers such as payer policies, rebate negotiations and physician prescribing habits continue to hinder their adoption.

As of March 2025, the U.S. market includes three FDA-approved biosimilar insulins.

Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) Developed by Biocon Biologics and distributed by Viatris, Semglee was approved by the FDA on July 28, 2021. It is a long-acting insulin biosimilar to Lantus (insulin glargine) and became the first biosimilar insulin to receive interchangeability designation, meaning it can be substituted for Lantus without prescriber approval. The interchangeable version of Semglee is available alongside a non-interchangeable version, allowing for greater flexibility in pricing and distribution.

Rezvoglar (insulin glargine-aglr) Manufactured by Eli Lilly, Rezvoglar received FDA approval on December 17, 2021, as a long-acting biosimilar to Lantus. On November 16, 2022, the FDA granted Rezvoglar interchangeable status, making it the second interchangeable biosimilar insulin in the U.S. Like Semglee, this designation allows pharmacists to substitute Rezvoglar for Lantus without requiring physician approval. The introduction of interchangeable biosimilars has the potential to drive cost reductions and expand treatment accessibility.

Merilog (insulin aspart-szjj) Sanofi-Aventis developed Merilog, which the FDA approved on Feb. 14, 2025. It is the first rapid-acting biosimilar insulin approved in the U.S., offering an alternative to NovoLog (insulin aspart). Unlike Semglee and Rezvoglar, Merilog has not received interchangeable status. However, its approval marks a significant expansion of biosimilar insulin options, particularly for patients requiring mealtime insulin.

Pricing and cost savings Between 2012 and 2021, insulin prices for a 30-day supply in the U.S. rose by 184%, contributing to affordability concerns and prompting regulatory interventions. The introduction of biosimilar insulins has led to price stabilization and, in some cases, reductions. In European markets, biosimilars have resulted in median price reductions of 21.6%, with some biosimilar insulins priced up to 22% lower than their reference products in the U.S. Despite these reductions, the insulin market remains influenced by rebate-driven pricing models. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), which negotiate drug prices on behalf of insurers, have been criticized for favoring higher-rebate branded insulins over lower-cost biosimilars, restricting patient access to more affordable options. In response to these concerns, the Federal Trade Commission has launched investigations into PBMs, alleging that their practices contribute to artificially high prices.

Adoption and market uptake The adoption of biosimilar insulins in the U.S. has been slower than that of other biosimilars, such as oncology treatments, which have reached uptake rates of 82%. Several factors contribute to this discrepancy. Formulary restrictions, rebate agreements and limited prescriber awareness have all played a role in slowing adoption rates. Medicare Advantage plans have shown 1.1­–2.3 times higher biosimilar uptake compared to traditional Medicare, largely due to plan-driven cost-containment strategies, according to a JAMA research letter. Although the $35 monthly insulin price cap implemented in 2023 has provided relief for Medicare beneficiaries, many still face significant cost barriers. For instance, privately insured patients and those without coverage experience still struggle to afford access.