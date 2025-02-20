FDA approves Merilog, first NovoLog biosimilar for diabetes

On Feb. 14, 2025, the FDA approved Merilog (insulin-aspart-szjj), the first rapid-acting insulin biosimilar to NovoLog (insulin aspart), marking a pivotal moment in diabetes care. The approval is expected to enhance patient access to insulin therapy while fostering competition in the insulin market, potentially driving down costs.

Developed by Sanofi-Aventis, Merilog will be available in both a 3-milliliter prefilled pen and a 10-milliliter multiple-dose vial, mirroring the administration options of its reference product, NovoLog.

This milestone follows the FDA’s approval of two long-acting insulin biosimilars in 2021.

Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn). A biosimilar to and interchangeable with Lantus (insulin glargine). Rezvoglar (insulin glargine-aglr). A biosimilar to Lantus, offering another long-acting insulin option for patients.

FDA’s commitment to expanding biosimilar access Peter Stein, director of the Office of New Drugs in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, emphasized the agency's dedication to increasing biosimilar approvals and fostering a competitive insulin market in an FDA news release. "The FDA has now approved three biosimilar insulin products to treat diabetes," Stein said in the news release. "Today's approval highlights our ongoing efforts to streamline the biosimilar approval process, support market competition and expand options for costly treatments like insulin. Increasing access to safe, effective and high-quality medications at a potentially lower cost remains a top priority."

Implications for patients and healthcare costs For patients managing diabetes, the introduction of a rapid-acting insulin biosimilar could offer a more affordable treatment alternative. Unlike generic drugs, biosimilars must demonstrate no clinically meaningful differences in safety, purity and potency compared to their reference products. With the approval of Merilog, patients now have an additional option that meets these rigorous standards. Insulin affordability has been a longstanding issue, with U.S. insulin prices significantly higher than in other developed nations. According to a 2022 Rand Corporation study, the average price of insulin in the U.S. was over ten times higher than in 32 other high-income countries, with some patients paying up to $1,000 per month out-of-pocket for their medication. Additionally, CDC data estimates that 38.4 million people of all ages, or roughly 11.6% of the U.S. population, had diabetes in 2021. "For the millions of people who rely on daily insulin injections, having a biosimilar option for rapid-acting insulin could be transformative, as these products have the potential to improve accessibility to life-saving medications," Sarah Yim, director of the Office of Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars at the FDA, detailed in the news release.