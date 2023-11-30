Elixir vs. Clojure for functional programming at scale
While they don't have the prestige of JavaScript or Python, Elixir and Clojure are making a name for themselves when it comes to functional programming at scale.
While Elixir and Clojure aim to provide functional programming capabilities for enterprise-scale application development projects, they both do so in different ways. Choosing between Elixir and Clojure starts with understanding each one's history, proficiencies and available development resources.
Elixir: Reliability for large-scale systems
Elixir is a functional programming language built on the Erlang virtual machine, BEAM. Its association with Erlang, a language known for its ability to provide fault tolerance and scalability in complex, large-scale software systems, makes Elixir a strong candidate for building real-time applications, designing embedded systems and back-end development.
Elixir focuses on immutability and first-class functions and is used in the development shops of companies like Pinterest to cut down on server provisioning costs. One of its standout features is the actor model, which promotes operational concurrency in distributed systems by allowing individual, self-managed processes to run in parallel rather than as sequential actions. Another standout characteristic of Elixir is its support for metaprogramming through macros that can automatically generate boilerplate code and certain application functions (though developers should be careful not to overuse this feature).
Elixir offers developers access to several powerful frameworks. One is the Phoenix framework, which provides out-of-the-box capabilities geared toward interactive web applications that require real-time communication with external clients, such as web-based chat applications. Nerves is another Elixir-based framework that provides libraries of modules and command-line tools designed exclusively for embedded systems development.
Developers report that Elixir's syntax is straightforward to understand, especially for those familiar with Ruby or Erlang. However, the language might present a hurdle for those new to functional programming. Fortunately, the wide availability of documentation and development guides might make the learning process smoother.
Elixir has a rapidly growing community, and it's common to find libraries for almost any task. The community has a reputation as welcoming, helpful and effective at providing newcomers the support they need.
Clojure: Control for dynamic applications
Like Elixir, Clojure is also a functional language, but rather than BEAM, it runs on the Java virtual machine (JVM). As part of the LISP family, Clojure excels at tasks like data manipulation and I/O operations. It's a versatile language that finds use in server-side, cloud-based and IoT application development projects at companies like Adobe and Amazon.
One of Clojure's celebrated features is its support for software transactional memory (STM), which allows developers to ease the complexity of managing the application state in large-scale systems. Specifically, the language implements an STM using multiversion concurrency control, which maintains multiple versions of the data involved in a transaction and allows read/write operations to occur simultaneously. Clojure also contains a rich set of immutable data structures like lists, vectors and maps, which are useful for functional programming and simplify state management.
Clojure also offers developers access to a range of exclusive development tools. For example, Leiningen is a popular Clojure-based tool that automates project management tasks like fetching dependencies, running tests, preparing projects for deployment and publishing libraries to repositories. Another powerful tool is ClojureScript, which allows developers to compile Clojure code into JavaScript and build isomorphic web applications that can perform client-side and server-side processing.
Clojure's LISP-like syntax might be intimidating for those just starting with the language. However, while the language might be challenging to learn, it offers a powerful and flexible development experience once developers understand how Clojure works. While reportedly smaller than Elixir's, Clojure's vibrant community provides access to various learning resources.
Elixir vs. Clojure: Key considerations
When choosing between Elixir and Clojure, four factors should influence the decision:
- Application type. When it comes to building real-time applications, embedded systems or data pipelines, Elixir's reliability and fault tolerance make it a strong contender. On the other hand, if the project involves server-side applications, data science or cloud computing, Clojure's JVM compatibility and effective multithreading give the language an edge.
- Developer capabilities. Consider the skill set of your development team. If your team has experience with Ruby or Erlang, it might ease the transition to Elixir. Conversely, if your team is already well-versed in Java or LISP, Clojure might be the better choice.
- Tooling needs. Both languages offer rich collections of development resources, but their respective libraries and tooling excel in different areas. Elixir's Phoenix and Nerves frameworks are powerful web and embedded development tools, while Leiningen and ClojureScript offer strong project management capabilities and support for isomorphic web application development.
- Long-term goals. If the long-term priority goals for an application project include scalability and fault tolerance, Elixir's association with Erlang gives it a leg up over Clojure. On the other hand, Clojure's close ties to the JVM provide the runtime capabilities that can be crucial for dynamic, enterprise-level web applications.
Both languages offer development teams a chance to achieve the flexibility of functional programming within large-scale software systems. Making a well-informed decision between Elixir and Clojure requires careful evaluation of the application project's unique needs and existing expertise.
Twain Taylor is a technology journalist for Fixate I/O. He began his career at Google and has built branded social media applications and automation scripts to help startups better manage their marketing operations.