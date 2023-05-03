Falcor vs. GraphQL: The differences that matter

Falcor and GraphQL are both capable of simplifying API-based data access within a web or mobile application, but understanding the differences in the way Falcor and GraphQL function is crucial for choosing how either one should fit into your specific development project.

Let's break down the most important differences between Falcor and GraphQL web and mobile developers should know about.

What are Falcor and GraphQL? Falcor is a JavaScript library designed for efficient data fetching. It was developed by Netflix to help support its streaming video platform before becoming an open source project in 2015. With Falcor, developers can represent data as a single virtual JSON graph, making it easier to create and maintain complex data-driven web and mobile applications. GraphQL, which was developed by Facebook in 2012 and open-sourced in 2015, is a query language that enables developers to define the structure of the data they request from a server. It also enables efficient data fetching from multiple sources, making applications more efficient and secure. Falcor and GraphQL both provide an efficient means of querying data for mobile and web apps. They share similarities from an operational standpoint, too, as they both do the following: Use a declarative style of query language or syntax.

Use a single unified API endpoint for all queries.

Enable granular control of data requests.

Offer the ability to batch multiple requests into a single request.