Memory-safe languages: Pursuing secure, sustainable software

Memory safety in applications, services and systems is an essential concern for IT leaders due to related vulnerabilities, maintenance costs and regulatory exposure.

Programming languages that enforce memory safety enable a shift-left security approach that avoids many vulnerabilities, which enables modernization and risk reduction at the strategic level.

The hidden cost of memory-related vulnerabilities Memory-related vulnerabilities remain one of the most persistent and severe sources of software defects. These flaws arise when software incorrectly manages memory allocation, access or release. Examples of memory-related issues include: Buffer overflows. Writing data beyond an allocated buffer often leads to application crashes, data corruption or remote code execution.

Writing data beyond an allocated buffer often leads to application crashes, data corruption or remote code execution. Use-after-free errors. Accessing memory after it has been released is frequently associated with exploitable vulnerabilities.

Accessing memory after it has been released is frequently associated with exploitable vulnerabilities. Out-of-bounds reads and writes. Accessing memory outside the intended range might leak sensitive information or cause application crashes.

Accessing memory outside the intended range might leak sensitive information or cause application crashes. Double free errors. Attempting to free the same memory block twice can corrupt memory management structures.

Attempting to free the same memory block twice can corrupt memory management structures. Memory leaks. Attempting to access memory through a null reference often results in application crashes. Organizations have spent decades training developers to avoid such issues and developing defensive tooling, but the problem remains. Traditional mitigations include code reviews, static analysis and runtime protections that help reduce these risks. However, these steps occur near the end of the development lifecycle, after the problematic code has already been written. The true cost of memory issues is rarely limited to a single breach or a mere bug. Memory vulnerabilities are prevalent in high-severity security advisories, which means they frequently trigger emergency patch cycles, production outages and intensive incident response efforts. These incidents pull senior engineers, developers, security teams and IT leaders away from strategic initiatives, creating drag on productivity and increasing burnout. Learn how to mitigate these issues at the language level before development begins to offer a practical, efficient and effective way to reduce risks.

What "memory-safe by design" really means The phrase "memory-safe by design" refers to programming languages and runtimes that prevent many memory-related errors before deployment. These languages enforce rules at compile time or runtime to ensure memory is allocated, accessed and released safely. This approach reduces the reliance on code reviews, developer discipline and post-build security tooling. These languages make it difficult or impossible to write code that reads or writes outside allocated memory, or uses memory after it has been freed. While these languages prevent unsafe behavior -- or at least detect it early in the development lifecycle -- they do so using different techniques. Some rely on automatic memory management and garbage collection, while others use compile-time ownership and borrowing rules. Both approaches eliminate entire classes of software defects. For IT leaders, memory-safe languages offer a structural way to reduce risk rather than a procedural one. For IT leaders, memory-safe languages offer a structural way to reduce risk rather than a procedural one. It shifts security left into the design phase, reducing reliance on patching, compensating controls and emergency responses by building resilience directly into the software's foundation. The result is more predictable systems, lower operational risk and scalable engineering practices.

Why enterprises are turning to memory-safe languages As organizations modernize legacy platforms, expand cloud footprints and expose more services to the Internet, their tolerance for fragile, hard-to-secure software shrinks. Memory-safe languages offer a way to reduce risk at its source. Memory-safe languages, such as Rust, Go and Swift, align security with operational efficiency. These languages each offer their own unique set of use cases and traits, as seen below: Rust. Enables teams to build systems-level and security-critical components, including network services and infrastructure tooling.

Enables teams to build systems-level and security-critical components, including network services and infrastructure tooling. Go. Offers simple coding with a strong concurrency model, making it well-suited for cloud-native services and scalable internal platforms.

Offers simple coding with a strong concurrency model, making it well-suited for cloud-native services and scalable internal platforms. Swift. Excellent for client-facing applications that combine performance, stability and user trust.

Excellent for client-facing applications that combine performance, stability and user trust. C#. Uses garbage collection to ensure memory safety.

Uses garbage collection to ensure memory safety. Ruby. Offers automatic memory management, simplicity and a focus on productivity.

Offers automatic memory management, simplicity and a focus on productivity. Python. Relies on garbage collection for memory safety.

Relies on garbage collection for memory safety. Java. Uses runtime checks for array bounds. These languages prevent entire classes of bugs, reducing technical debt and the need to manage unsafe code. They drive a broader shift toward proactive memory-safe defaults in development projects to avoid a reactive culture built on patches, alerts and incident response.

Strategic implications for IT and engineering leaders Adopting memory-safe programming languages represents a shift in how organizations manage risk. Eliminating memory-related issues earlier reduces the volume of critical tickets, shortens remediation cycles and lowers the mean time to detect and the mean time to repair metrics. It also offloads complex and error-prone memory management to the compiler or runtime, reducing developers' cognitive load. Investing in memory-safe languages also aligns with market trends, enabling the organization to attract developers and engineers who expect modern, secure-by-default environments. Adopting memory-safe languages signals organizational priorities and reinforces a culture of scalability and secure-by-design engineering. It also supports compliance and auditing requirements. These strategic benefits often outweigh the short-term adoption costs, making memory safety a practical way to reduce operational risk and improve long-term velocity.

Evaluating where memory-safe languages make sense Effective adoption of memory-safe languages requires deliberate selection and strategic intent. Few enterprises can -- or should -- rewrite all existing systems. The highest returns come from using these languages where risk, complexity and long-term maintenance costs intersect. The key is discovering where they will deliver the greatest business impact. The strongest candidates are often Internet-facing components, cloud applications and security-sensitive programs. Memory-related vulnerabilities frequently appear in services that process untrusted input, handle authentication or cryptographic operations, or exist at critical trust boundaries. Legacy applications are another area to consider, especially those with a history of memory bugs, frequent emergency patching or brittle workarounds. These applications often consume disproportionate engineering effort and pose ongoing operational risk. Targeting these areas can produce immediate improvements in stability and security posture. Many organizations benefit from an incremental adoption model that addresses specific services, new APIs or isolated components rather than attempting large-scale rearchitecting, rebuilding or refactoring. This approach limits disruption, lets teams build skills and provides ROI data.

Action plan: Adopting memory-safe languages in the enterprise Successfully adopting these programming languages requires a structured approach that combines development practices, security objectives and workforce planning. The following four steps provide an enterprise-ready roadmap. 1. Assess and prioritize Begin by identifying where memory safety will deliver the highest impact. Take inventory of systems and components, mapping them against security exposure, business criticality and operational friction. You will likely find Internet-facing services, components that process untrusted input and systems with a history of high-severity vulnerabilities at the top of the list. Quantify the cost of maintaining unsafe code by reviewing past incident reports, patch frequency and remediation time. Pay particular attention to components with clear architectural boundaries and well-defined structures. Outcome: A prioritized shortlist of systems where memory-safe adoption aligns directly with risk reduction and business value. 2. Pilot and prove value Progress to small, controlled pilot projects that avoid disrupting core revenue-generating systems. The objective is to learn how memory-safe languages affect development velocity and operational stability in a real-world setting. Clear success metrics are crucial, and should include the following: Fewer security findings.

Fewer production incidents.

Improved performance.

Simpler maintenance workflows. Outcome: Tying pilot outcomes to measurable improvements provides internal credibility and a fact-based case for broader adoption. 3. Build internal capacity Enterprises must invest early in building internal expertise through targeted training and mentorship. Upskilling existing engineers is usually more effective than relying solely on external hiring, particularly when dealing with established applications. Strategies for hiring new talent should align with the organization's strategic priorities and reflect its commitment to secure-by-design development. Outcome: Memory-safe development becomes a shared organizational capability rather than a niche skill. 4. Embed secure-by-design standards Memory-safety must become part of the standard development workflow, with the appropriate standards, architectural guidelines and design review processes. Explicitly position language choice as a risk management decision during new development. Memory-safety should be the default, with exceptions requiring justification. Finally, IT leadership should integrate memory safety into threat modeling, code reviews and platform governance. Outcome: Memory-safe development is the assumed default for new initiatives.