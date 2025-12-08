Why is Rust a critical programming language in 2026?

According to the Stack Overflow annual Developer Survey, Rust was the most admired programming language of 2025. However, it is only the 14th most popular language in use, behind JavaScript, Python, Java, C#, Go and others. Admiration, in the context of the survey, means developers who currently use the language express a desire to continue using it in the future.

So why should your organization consider adding Rust to its tool set? The language offers strategic advantages alongside day-to-day benefits, possibly replacing or supplementing older, less modern languages.

Rust has three essential elements that make it well-suited for system development:

Memory safety. Rust prevents common bugs from affecting system reliability.

Learn Rust's common uses, strengths and weaknesses by identifying organization-wide benefits. Converting projects to Rust typically requires few tooling changes. The most critical investment is in developer training.

What are some uses for Rust? Rust is a modern programming language designed for safety, speed and concurrency. Mozilla created Rust in 2010, and since then, it has become a popular and valuable language for many development scenarios. Organizations developing projects that require stability and performance from their low-level languages should strongly consider using Rust to future-proof applications and offer a strategic advantage. Here are some common use cases that might match your organization's direction: Operating system and driver programming.

Web development.

Game development.

Command-line tools. Many development teams have successfully adopted Rust as a core language, including Linux and Microsoft programmers. Some examples of recent successful Rust adoption and integration include: Linux. Linux kernel developers began integrating Rust into kernel module and driver development in 2021 to reduce memory bugs. Linux is an essential, performance-critical OS, so the fact that it relies on Rust for some components demonstrates the language's importance.

Discord replaced some C++ code with Rust to take advantage of its high-performance and concurrent code capabilities. Google. Programmers on Google's Android development team reported that they saw both reduced bug count and improved pipeline throughput as a result of Rust adoption.

What are the features of Rust? Like any programming language, Rust's benefits vary depending on the project. It is best suited to low-level programming scenarios such as OSes and drivers. It offers both technical and strategic advantages to the organizations working in these contexts. Rust is a fully mature programming language, complete with well-recognized technical benefits, well-supported tooling and learning resources. Developers will recognize the value of the following Rust advantages: Memory safety without garbage collection. This eliminates common compile-time bugs that plague older languages, resulting in fewer errors and less downtime.

Rust provides compile-time guarantees that detect concurrency issues before the code is compiled, enabling programmers to address problems before the code enters the test phase, saving development time. Modern type system. Support for various type systems enables efficient API development and fewer runtime errors, adding to Rust's existing performance and safety capabilities. Rust offers several useful tools that are essential to busy development teams. Examples include: cargo. Provides build, test, dependency management and publishing features.

. Provides toolchain management capabilities. clippy. Enforces best practices and offers linting.

Enforces best practices and offers linting. rustfmt. An auto-formatting tool. Rust tools have a reputation for quality, enhancing productivity and reducing development friction. Additional tools include RustRover -- an IDE explicitly built for Rust by JetBrains -- and Visual Studio Code + rust-analyzer. A small but powerful community supports Rust, and the language continues to grow in popularity. Its primary support comes from The Rust Foundation, which consists of AWS, Google, Microsoft, Meta and others. This makes Rust a stable long-term strategic investment.

What are the strategic benefits of Rust? Developers are interested in Rust's technical advantages, but IT leaders must examine the larger strategic benefits. Some of the strategic benefits of Rust include: Fewer production incidents due to Rust's stability and security.

Long-term stability and maintainability.

Reduced engineering costs due to safety and security.

Reduced operational costs related to smaller cloud deployments, fewer microservices generating overhead, and lower CPU and memory use.

Strategic edge in application performance.

High developer satisfaction ratings, leading to better talent hiring and retention.

What are the challenges of using Rust? Rust is not without its challenges, which can affect an organization's adoption. Its benefits come at the price of complexity and fewer standard code libraries. While the Rust ecosystem is dedicated, it's smaller than some other communities, meaning there are typically fewer support packages and resources available. Dev teams might need to be somewhat more self-reliant than with other languages. Specific challenges of Rust include: Steep learning curve. Rust has a steeper learning curve than some other languages, with challenging concepts such as ownership, lifetimes and borrowing. Investing in training is essential.

Rust has a steeper learning curve than some other languages, with challenging concepts such as ownership, lifetimes and borrowing. Investing in training is essential. Long compilation times. Rust has longer compilation times due to safety checks, which can negatively affect development and testing lifecycles.

Rust has longer compilation times due to safety checks, which can negatively affect development and testing lifecycles. Relatively small ecosystem. Rust has a smaller and less mature library ecosystem than Python or JavaScript.

When to use Rust Rust excels for performance-critical systems, but it's not well-suited to rapid prototyping or refactoring applications with extensive legacy code. Standard use cases include: Operating system kernels.

Firmware for microcontrollers and robotics.

Command-line application development, such as package managers and system utilities.

Filesystems.

Device drivers.

Memory-sensitive applications.

High-performance libraries.

High-performance web backends.

Security-sensitive applications, because it eliminates entire classes of memory vulnerabilities. However, it's critical to choose the best language for the job, and Rust will not always be the best choice for a given situation. It becomes another essential tool in an array of potential programming solutions for your organization's needs.