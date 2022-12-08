Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle win JWCC cloud contract

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded its Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft -- a multi-cloud strategy some believe will make it easier for the DOD to acquire cloud technologies and services.

The JWCC totals $9 billion between all four vendors, with the funds awarded "on individual orders as they are issued," according to the DOD. The JWCC allows individual programs and offices within the DOD to acquire commercial cloud offerings directly from all four vendors.

The contract will provide the DOD "with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels, from the strategic level to the tactical edge," according to a DOD news release.

With the decision to award the contract to multiple cloud providers, the DOD appears to have learned a lesson from its experience with the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract. The DOD's decision to award the JEDI contract to a single vendor, Microsoft, in 2019 received significant backlash.

DOD opts for a multi-cloud contract The outcry from Microsoft's competitors, including Amazon, Google and Oracle, about the JEDI decision being politically driven along with their contention that a single vendor couldn't effectively implement, secure and maintain such a large and vital multi-cloud environment, gave the agency pause. It resulted in delaying a final decision over a protracted period of time before it was finally scrapped. "Since the JEDI contract, the government got religion, finally seeing the light that multiple vendors is the way to go on such projects," said Frank Dzubeck, president of Communications Network Architects, Inc. in Washington, DC. "They also discovered apparently that hybrid clouds really do exist and that's the way the rest of the world is going." A multi-cloud strategy makes sense for the DOD, said Devin Dickerson, an analyst at Forrester Research. JWCC follows a growing trend of awarding government contracts to multiple vendors rather than a single provider. Indeed, Dickerson said the shift to multi-cloud awards signals greater trust in public cloud security and services capabilities, as well as maturing cloud service provider technologies that are increasingly able to meet "rigorous multi-cloud strategies." Due to the role hybrid clouds play in multi-cloud strategies, Dzubeck said the absence of IBM and Red Hat in the JWCC bidding process was notable. Not only has IBM built its hybrid cloud strategy on Red Hat's offerings, Red Hat also has hybrid cloud agreements with AWS and Microsoft, each of which uses Red Hat's OpenShift to connect multiple clouds. "If you select AWS but also Azure as part of a hybrid cloud strategy, then it makes sense to choose [Red Hat's] OpenShift because that's what AWS uses to connect multiple clouds," he said.