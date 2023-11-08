Red Hat shares vision for open source at Analyst Day

Red Hat recently held its Analyst Day on November 2nd, where the company provided insights into offerings and strategies. In the keynote presentation, Red Hat executives, together with a customer, provided insights into the use of open source products, corporate vision for open source and how Red Hat's deep-rooted open source legacy aligns with the overall corporate strategy.

This event encompassed discussions on Red Hat's corporate strategy, focusing on hybrid and multi-cloud, cloud-native development, AI, edge computing, management and automation.

Additionally, the event highlighted the success of modern application-development strategies and how it is defined, in part, by the consistent speed of releases. TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) research report, Distributed Cloud Series: The Mainstreaming of Cloud-native Apps and Methodologies, shows the following statistics about those who consider their CI/CD process mature or very mature:

47% of respondents reported that releasing code on a daily basis is the most critical KPI to retaining that maturity level.

25% said the same about weekly code release.

24% said hourly release.

4% said monthly release.

Here's a summary of the key points discussed during the event.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)

Red Hat highlighted continued growth and innovation in its flagship product, RHEL. The company emphasized its commitment to delivering a secure, stable and high-performance OS for enterprise customers. RHEL's support for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, as well as containerized applications, was a key focus.

OpenShift

OpenShift, which provides a Kubernetes platform, was also a focus at the event. Red Hat showcased the latest developments in OpenShift, including enhanced security features, scalability and streamlined application development and deployment. The company also emphasized the importance of OpenShift in enabling cloud-native application development.

Ansible

Ansible, the open source automation platform, was emphasized as a key tool for simplifying complex IT tasks, including configuration management, application deployment and orchestration. Red Hat demonstrated its commitment to expanding Ansible's capabilities and integrations.

Red Hat also discussed the inclusion of generative AI. Through harnessing generative AI to automate routine and repetitive tasks, according to ESG research, 36% of organizations strategically reallocate valuable resources toward pioneering initiatives, cultivating innovation and propelling the organization toward heightened accomplishments.

CentOS Stream

Red Hat decided to migrate CentOS to CentOS Stream. It is positioned as a rolling-release distribution that sits between Fedora and RHEL. This change aims to provide a more predictable and continuous stream of updates for users and to better align with the RHEL ecosystem.

Automation

Automation remained a consistent theme throughout the event. Red Hat discussed the critical role of automation in simplifying and streamlining IT operations. It stressed the importance of automation to help organizations achieve greater efficiency, consistency and scalability in its infrastructure and application management.

Kubernetes

At the event, Red Hat highlighted its presence at KubeCon 2023 and focused on Kubernetes and cloud-native ecosystem. The company showcased its contributions to the Kubernetes community and its ongoing commitment to making Kubernetes more accessible and manageable for enterprises.

Enterprise Strategy Group is a division of TechTarget. Its analysts have business relationships with technology vendors.