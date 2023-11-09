Docker vs. OpenShift: What are the main differences?

An organization looking to adopt containerization has many options -- so many, in fact, that the choices and comparisons can become quite confusing. Docker and OpenShift offer features that simplify containerized application deployment and scaling.

By carefully evaluating the features and capabilities of both tools, developers and testers can choose the best one for their container strategy and ensure the success of their containerized application deployments.

What is Docker? Docker is well known and has long been the standard tool for containerization. Docker packages applications in their own fully functional OSes. To make this self-contained application, a Dockerfile is first created, which specifies a base image, dependencies and the necessary steps to set up, build and run the application. This Dockerfile is simply a text file used to write the steps to build the Docker container. There are several advantages of using Docker over more traditional options, such as VMs. First, Docker is much quicker to build and deploy. Also, the Dockerfile serves as documentation for the application's runtime environment. Finally, Docker is easily reproducible on any system, regardless of OS.

What is OpenShift? OpenShift, offered by Red Hat, is a container orchestration tool built on top of Kubernetes. Red Hat is commonly known in the open source software world for products such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). RHEL is a commercial, open source Linux distribution. Businesses use RHEL when they are looking for a stable, well-tested Linux OS with commercial support. RHEL bundles specific versions of other software packages, such as popular programming languages, web servers and database systems. OpenShift follows the same pattern, packaging Kubernetes with bug fixes, security patches, CI/CD tools and other development tools. Commercial support is also offered for troubleshooting and resolving any issues that come up.

Docker vs. OpenShift: Containerization capabilities Docker is one of the most popular containerization tools for organizations starting out with containers. There is wide support for running Docker containers on all major cloud providers. Dev teams might not be as familiar with more specialized tools such as OpenShift, although there is a lot of documentation and commercial support. Deploying a Docker container to production using Docker alone is uncommon. For this reason, there are many orchestration tools built on top of containers to enable easier deployments, scaling and better security. Docker doesn't support these extra features, so an orchestration tool is often necessary to run an application in a Docker container in production. Docker's architecture is composed of multiple components that interact with one another to perform specific functions.