Docker vs. VMs: Is the VM all that bad?

While many think VMs possess superior flexibility, security and support for specific software, Docker containers are often seen as the go-to for development and cloud deployments with rapid scaling requirements.

With these respective opinions in mind, let's dive into the specific benefits of Docker vs. VMs that can help guide the decision regarding which virtualization approach to adopt.

Where VMs still stand out A VM enables one software system to run many underlying OSes. With VMs, users can run programs on their computers that the OS wouldn't normally support. Imagine a computer is running macOS, but a user wants to run a program only available on Windows. Instead of having to install a new OS on that same computer, the user could run a VM with a virtualized Windows OS to run the program. This is the kind of advancement in cloud computing that enabled companies like AWS to support a variety of OSes via cloud servers. Despite their age, it's arguable that VMs still hold a distinct advantage in a few areas over newer Docker containers: Flexibility. VMs are sometimes seen as more flexible than Docker containers. For instance, it's readily possible to run a Windows VM on Linux -- and vice versa. However, it may not be possible to do this via a Docker container -- at least, not without the support of some underlying VM. In fact, one of the ways Docker runs containers on macOS is through a Linux VM.

Security. Other advantages often credited to VMs over Docker containers are security and isolation. A VM is fully installed as its own OS, which is much more isolated from the host's system. Meanwhile, a Docker container shares many parts of the host's system, making it potentially more vulnerable to security exploits.

Supporting specific software. For organizations relying on programs that only run on a specific OS, VMs can open up the opportunity to run vital programs on almost any host system. On the other hand, Docker containers require additional setup to run programs with a GUI, whereas VMs handle this natively.