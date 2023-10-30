With CentOS going away, what should users do?

In 2004, Gregory Kurtzer created CentOS as a build of Caos Linux. In 2020, Red Hat took over maintaining CentOS and announced the final release of the OS, CentOS 8.

CentOS was the free version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and was used by individuals and organizations around the globe. However, Red Hat decided to migrate CentOS to a pseudo-rolling release distribution, called CentOS Stream.

This was a major change as it shifted CentOS Stream upstream of the current RHEL release. Now, people who want a free version of RHEL must depend on a developing, less-than-stable rolling release distribution or shift to a different distribution. For some organizations, neither option is ideal.