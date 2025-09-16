More AWS Cloud Practitioner practice exam questions

The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam covers an extensive range of topics, from the fundamentals using AWS Elastic Beanstalk to quickly deploy Python apps, to the basics of serverless computing with AWS Lambda. To prepare, take practice quizzes that hit on various topics you can expect on the actual exam.

Taken together, this and our other AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner quiz offer a comprehensive overview of the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner test format, the style of questioning and the variety of topics you'll encounter.

Give this practice exam a try, check out a video example of a question, then revisit the first quiz. If you consistently score well, you may be closer than you think to booking an exam date.

Cameron McKenzie has been a Java EE software engineer for 20 years. His current specialties include Agile development; DevOps; Spring; and container-based technologies such as Docker, Swarm and Kubernetes.