Deploy ML on edge devices with SageMaker, IoT Greengrass

Many applications need to deploy and execute machine learning inference tasks on devices as close as possible to end users, instead of remotely executing these tasks in the cloud. This requirement introduces the use case of running ML models on edge devices, such as smart cameras, robots, sensors, and industrial and mobile devices.

Amazon SageMaker has been a key tool to simplify the development, training, deployment and execution of ML tasks in the cloud. One of its features, SageMaker Edge Manager, helps manage and deploy ML functionality on edge devices, but AWS announced it is decommissioning the feature on April 26, 2024. AWS recommended enterprises use the Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX) format in combination with AWS IoT Greengrass V2 as an Edge Manager replacement.

IoT Greengrass is an AWS IoT feature designed to manage fleets of IoT devices and the software deployed to them. This design makes it a great option for deploying ML functionality to remote IoT and edge devices.

ONNX is an open source tool that enables teams to execute ML inference tasks on a range of edge devices. It supports multiple hardware types, OSes and frameworks. ONNX models also integrate with many existing Amazon SageMaker features. As a result, ONNX and AWS IoT Greengrass are a good match for optimizing the ML deployment process on edge devices, including large-scale deployments.