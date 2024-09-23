Is cloud repatriation the only answer?

There is a lot of talk about cloud repatriation, in which organizations move a workload from the cloud to an on-premises data center. But repatriation doesn't happen often.

According to Andover Intel research, only about 9% of enterprises said they've moved any applications out of the cloud. Additionally, less than 3% see any reason for cloud repatriation other than cost, although over half expressed some disappointment with cloud costs.

The cloud is nimble, elastic, resilient and sometimes cheaper than building a data center resource pool for peak demands. But hosting certain data in the cloud can create data sovereignty issues. Enterprises that move data from a secure store into the cloud can also generate huge transit costs that make the application impossible to justify.

To create effective applications and avoid cloud repatriation, organizations and developers must prioritize the following:

Hold databases and transaction processing in the data center.

Support the GUI and browsing activity in the cloud.

Deliver positive UX at a fair price.

While the cloud isn't the cheapest place to host all applications, it isn't always the most expensive. Enterprises can optimize cloud usage and avoid cloud repatriation through planning carefully and exploring issues beyond cost. By doing so, they can usually find a better strategy than cloud repatriation for a problematic application.

Rethink costs When surveyed, enterprises say that high cloud costs usually stem from the following three factors: Wrong cloud services or tools. Flawed application load estimates that lead to unnecessary scalability. Developers designing applications without understanding where the cloud saves money. Dramatic changes in application load or usage often justify the cloud. But enterprises can struggle to put that knowledge into practice. It's possible to address the first two factors by replanning and selecting better tools and designs. For example, serverless cloud features might become too costly as applications use more of them. In this instance, consider switching to containers or VMs. The third factor is the reason for most cases of cloud repatriation. Often, repatriation is the wrong decision. Consider the cost of a server in a data center that has a relatively stable utilization around 70%. It is likely cheaper to continue to run the server than to convert to cloud hosting. If a server -- or a pool of servers -- runs below 30% utilization but holds capacity available for sudden increases in application load, it is almost always cheaper to move its applications to the cloud. This distinction can help enterprises manage the three considerations above.

Prioritize the GUI The key factor in cloud application design should be a commitment to creating an effective GUI. The GUI represents the way users obtain and use information. Users have become accustomed to both online information browsing and attractive, functional UX. As a result, the amount of information consumed before and after transaction generation increases. This highlights the importance of how the information appears. Many factors drive users to online information, and most of them don't create as large an increase in transactions as they do in activity overall. Most applications have a functional division between UI and transaction processing. Transaction processing is the component that processes orders, takes deposits and authorizes payments. It interacts with databases and, for data protection reasons, is usually kept in the data center. It's also predictable in terms of load. Companies typically know the usage patterns for the commercial activity these transactions represent. UX requirements drive most application changes and offer the most variability in load. This can make UX ideal for cloud hosting. However, it's important to consider the data requirements, including sovereignty, and the transition point between the GUI and transaction processing portions.