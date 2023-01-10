Advantages and disadvantages of storing data in the cloud

Cloud storage is one of the most popular and growing forms of data storage as organizations look for ways to avoid capital expenditures involved with running their own storage systems. The ability to offload storage from on-site systems to the cloud provides lots of opportunities for organizations to simplify their storage, but vendor lock-in and reliance on internet access can be an issue.

Cloud storage brings the simplicity and availability many organizations are looking for, but there are drawbacks with control over data. When it comes to storing data in the cloud, look at the advantages and disadvantages to decide whether cloud storage is a good fit for certain data or applications.

Advantages of cloud storage Disaster recovery and backup capabilities Disaster recovery is a crucial part of a storage strategy to help protect data from adverse events. Many organizations store data with a cloud provider, in addition to their own infrastructure, as part of their DR strategy, either through cold, warm or hot cloud DR. If on-site infrastructure fails or an incident affects it, organizations can recover all or part of their workloads in the cloud. They may also use cloud to store backup copies if on-site storage systems experience data loss. Flexibility in pricing and scalability Pay-as-you-go pricing is one popular feature of cloud storage. This is ideal for smaller organizations that don't have a clear idea of how much storage they need, need little or don't have the capital to run storage themselves. Cloud storage also reduces the need for upfront investment in storage infrastructure and staff. Organizations simply pay the rates the cloud provider charges, and the provider scales storage resources up or down for clients as needed. With many cloud providers, organizations have the option to scale their cloud storage up or down as their needs evolve. Unlike with on-site storage systems, organizations that want to scale up can do so on demand with many cloud providers. This feature of cloud alleviates any of the needed storage or personnel expenditures of scaling up or down. Delegating security Organizations that lack in-house cloud security expertise can benefit from the various security measures cloud providers take with customer data, such as encryption and two-factor authentication. Many public and private cloud vendors are required to comply with data protection standards in the cloud, like GDPR and ISO, and employ security teams that specialize in cloud storage security. Widespread and remote accessibility Cloud storage enables users within an organization to access data remotely or abroad with an internet connection. This is beneficial to organizations with dispersed workforces, such as remote or traveling employees.