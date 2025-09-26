Prepare for the CompTIA CloudNetX certification

As a worldwide leader in technical certifications, CompTIA offers many certifications to help you get the job you want. As technology evolves, IT pros need certifications to show off their knowledge. For example, with the increase in hybrid cloud adoption, job candidates need to prove they can design and implement networking solutions in hybrid environments.

The CloudNetX certification exam, which was released in early 2025, builds on the knowledge and skills developed in other higher-level CompTIA offerings and adds hybrid knowledge. This article prepares you for the exam by discussing its structure, objectives and other details. It also compares CloudNetX to the required CompTIA Cloud+ and Network+ certifications.

What is the CompTIA CloudNetX certification? CloudNetX does not target entry-level network and cloud administrators. Instead, it builds on foundational skills found in the CompTIA Cloud+, Network+, and Security+ objectives. Its expectations are higher, with greater emphasis on cloud networking and hybrid environments. CloudNetX exam details Exam code: CNX-001.

CNX-001. Time: 165 minutes.

165 minutes. Number of questions: Up to 90 multiple-choice and performance-based questions.

Up to 90 multiple-choice and performance-based questions. Languages: Currently offered in English only.

Currently offered in English only. Cost: $529. CompTIA recommends exam candidates to have at least 10 years of experience in the IT industry, including five years as a network architect. Experience with hybrid cloud environments is also crucial. CompTIA also suggests Network+, Security+ and Cloud+ certifications or equivalent knowledge. Those are hefty recommendations, as those are not lightweight exams to pass. Compare the CloudNetX experience levels against Network+ and Cloud+: Network+ recommended experience: 9 to 12 months of hands-on experience as a junior network administrator or network support technician.

9 to 12 months of hands-on experience as a junior network administrator or network support technician. Cloud+ recommended experience: 2 to 3 years of hands-on system administrator or cloud engineer experience.

Compare CloudNetX, Cloud+ and Network+ The CloudNetX certification covers four domains, with detailed objectives contained under each domain. Network architecture design (31%).

Network security (28%).

Network operations, monitoring, and performance (16%).

Network troubleshooting (25%). Note how this differs from the current Cloud+ domains: Cloud architecture (23%).

Deployment (19%).

Operations (17%).

Security (19%).

DevOps fundamentals (10%).

Troubleshooting (12%). As you delve into the Cloud+ objectives, you quickly discover that administering cloud storage, IAM, designs and DevOps topics are essential. These are not significant components under CloudNetX. Instead, it emphasizes networking in cloud and hybrid environments. CompTIA's Network+ is an incredibly valuable certification representing an essential body of knowledge for any IT person. The exam domains include: Networking concepts (23%).

Network implementation (20%).

Network operations (19%).

Network security (14%).

Network troubleshooting (24%). However, these topics mainly emphasize on-premises deployments or basic cloud connectivity, whereas CloudNetX looks at the broader deployments that integrate cloud networking.

Career opportunities and industry relevance CloudNetX focuses on networking in hybrid environments and targets roles involved with networking complex hybrid environments using cloud services like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. There are various job roles that need hybrid networking experience: Network administrator and engineer.

System administrator.

Cloud administrator and engineer.

Cloud, security and network architect.

IT manager.