pressmaster - Fotolia
Prepare for the CompTIA CloudNetX certification
Are you ready to advance your career? See if the CloudNex certification is right for you and how it compares to other CompTIA certifications.
As a worldwide leader in technical certifications, CompTIA offers many certifications to help you get the job you want. As technology evolves, IT pros need certifications to show off their knowledge. For example, with the increase in hybrid cloud adoption, job candidates need to prove they can design and implement networking solutions in hybrid environments.
The CloudNetX certification exam, which was released in early 2025, builds on the knowledge and skills developed in other higher-level CompTIA offerings and adds hybrid knowledge. This article prepares you for the exam by discussing its structure, objectives and other details. It also compares CloudNetX to the required CompTIA Cloud+ and Network+ certifications.
What is the CompTIA CloudNetX certification?
CloudNetX does not target entry-level network and cloud administrators. Instead, it builds on foundational skills found in the CompTIA Cloud+, Network+, and Security+ objectives. Its expectations are higher, with greater emphasis on cloud networking and hybrid environments.
CloudNetX exam details
- Exam code: CNX-001.
- Time: 165 minutes.
- Number of questions: Up to 90 multiple-choice and performance-based questions.
- Languages: Currently offered in English only.
- Cost: $529.
CompTIA recommends exam candidates to have at least 10 years of experience in the IT industry, including five years as a network architect. Experience with hybrid cloud environments is also crucial. CompTIA also suggests Network+, Security+ and Cloud+ certifications or equivalent knowledge.
Those are hefty recommendations, as those are not lightweight exams to pass. Compare the CloudNetX experience levels against Network+ and Cloud+:
- Network+ recommended experience: 9 to 12 months of hands-on experience as a junior network administrator or network support technician.
- Cloud+ recommended experience: 2 to 3 years of hands-on system administrator or cloud engineer experience.
Compare CloudNetX, Cloud+ and Network+
The CloudNetX certification covers four domains, with detailed objectives contained under each domain.
- Network architecture design (31%).
- Network security (28%).
- Network operations, monitoring, and performance (16%).
- Network troubleshooting (25%).
Note how this differs from the current Cloud+ domains:
- Cloud architecture (23%).
- Deployment (19%).
- Operations (17%).
- Security (19%).
- DevOps fundamentals (10%).
- Troubleshooting (12%).
As you delve into the Cloud+ objectives, you quickly discover that administering cloud storage, IAM, designs and DevOps topics are essential. These are not significant components under CloudNetX. Instead, it emphasizes networking in cloud and hybrid environments.
CompTIA's Network+ is an incredibly valuable certification representing an essential body of knowledge for any IT person. The exam domains include:
- Networking concepts (23%).
- Network implementation (20%).
- Network operations (19%).
- Network security (14%).
- Network troubleshooting (24%).
However, these topics mainly emphasize on-premises deployments or basic cloud connectivity, whereas CloudNetX looks at the broader deployments that integrate cloud networking.
Career opportunities and industry relevance
CloudNetX focuses on networking in hybrid environments and targets roles involved with networking complex hybrid environments using cloud services like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.
There are various job roles that need hybrid networking experience:
- Network administrator and engineer.
- System administrator.
- Cloud administrator and engineer.
- Cloud, security and network architect.
- IT manager.
Essential study resources and preparation strategies
As a former technical instructor who spent over 20 years delivering IT training, I always suggest several steps to exam candidates to begin their preparations:
- Download the exam objectives and use them as a blueprint to organize your studying.
- Use official courseware whenever possible, supplemented by other books, articles or videos as needed.
- Gain as much hands-on experience as possible.
- Use practice exams to understand the exam format but be careful about using them to measure your knowledge (they aren't always an accurate assessment).
- Carefully consider how you learn best. Do you prefer in-person training, online live delivery or self-study? All are viable options, so pick the one that fits your schedule, budget and learning style.
- Keep in mind that available third-party books and non-CompTIA training may be limited due to the exam being relatively new to the market.
- Make sure to spend time configuring network options using the major cloud vendors. Many cloud service providers offer free or inexpensive trial accounts, so get all the mileage out of those that you can.
CompTIA suggests 8 to 12 weeks of studying, with 10 to 15 hours assumed per week. That's a substantial effort! It indicates the advanced nature of this exam, and candidates would do well not to underestimate it.
Damon Garn owns Cogspinner Coaction and provides freelance IT writing and editing services. He has written multiple CompTIA study guides, including the Linux+, Cloud Essentials+ and Server+ guides, and contributes extensively to TechTarget Editorial, The New Stack and CompTIA Blogs.