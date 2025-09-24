Study for the CompTIA Network+ exam with this practice quiz

CompTIA's Network+ certification is foundational for networking professionals. The N10-009 exam assesses a candidate's ability to identify common networking components, protocols and services. Test-takers have 90 minutes to complete the exam, which consists of a maximum of 90 questions. The current exam version is V9.

CompTIA breaks the exam down into the following domains:

Networking concepts (23%).

Network implementation (20%).

Network operations (19%).

Network security (14%).

Network troubleshooting (24%).

Network concepts include the OSI model and elements of the TCP/IP stack. In addition, it covers IPv4 addressing and network appliances -- such as switches, routers, load balancers and more. It also introduces cloud models, network topologies, network media and traffic types.

The network implementation domain focuses on switching and routing technologies, along with their physical installation and power requirements. It also defines wireless networking.

Network operations is a broad topic that covers documentation, lifecycle management, change and configuration management, monitoring and disaster recovery. It also covers network services such as Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol, DNS and Network Time Protocol. Finally, candidates will face questions relating to secure access, such as Secure Shell (SSH) and VPNs.

The exam pays significant attention to network security, with extensive focus on logical security, physical security, terminology and defense strategies. Network segmentation methods are also important to know. Finally, test-takers need to identify various types of attacks, including DDoS, virtual LAN (VLAN) hopping, MAC flooding, DNS poisoning and others.

Network availability is essential in today's hybrid on-premises and cloud environments. Troubleshooting physical, media, and protocol issues is spotlighted in this domain. Candidates must also be ready to apply the CompTIA Troubleshooting Model to network service and performance issues.

Ready to test your knowledge? Take the sample quiz below.

Damon Garn owns Cogspinner Coaction and provides freelance IT writing and editing services. He has written multiple CompTIA study guides, including the Linux+, Cloud Essentials+ and Server+ guides, and contributes extensively to Informa TechTarget, The New Stack and CompTIA Blogs.