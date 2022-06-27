Why and how to export data from CloudWatch Logs to S3

Almost every IT admin uses log outputs to troubleshoot issues. Without proper logs, it's difficult to grasp why an application fails or why it's throwing warnings.

To gain value from logs, you need a central storage location that's cost-effective and helps you easily sort through the data. While Amazon CloudWatch Logs lets admins centrally store and monitor log data, exporting that data to Amazon S3 can be a beneficial option.

Why export data from CloudWatch Logs to S3? Cloud admins typically use the CloudWatch service to ingest monitoring data from logs, applications and resources that run on AWS. CloudWatch Logs is a specific feature within CloudWatch that handles log data. However, there are a few reasons to opt for a logging service other than CloudWatch Logs. For example, if you have a hybrid environment, you might want to use a monitoring or logging system that works across a broader range of resources. Alternatively, you might simply be more familiar with another logging tool or prefer another tool's log search and aggregation capabilities. It can also get expensive to store logs inside of CloudWatch Logs. Since log data sits idle until admins need it, it makes sense to export that data to S3, which is generally a cheaper storage option. Evaluate S3 storage classes Depending on when and how often you access log data, you may want to consider a cold storage option. Although the S3 Standard storage class is cheap, it's hot storage, so it's more expensive than some alternatives. If you don't need fast and frequent access to the data, consider S3 Glacier, a cold storage service built for data archiving. It has a 99.999999999% retention rate, which means there's minimal risk of data loss.