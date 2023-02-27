Get started with Amazon CodeGuru with this tutorial

Code quality is a growing concern for enterprises building cloud-native applications. Amazon CodeGuru is a developer tool from AWS that lets developers identify their application's most expensive lines. The tool then provides recommendations for remediation.

CodeGuru also monitors application performance in production. It then delivers recommendations to developers about how they can further improve code quality and application performance while helping reduce your cloud costs.

Inside Amazon CodeGuru With the AWS Free Tier, CodeGuru is available at no cost for 90 days. You can review up to 100,000 lines of code for CodeGuru Reviewer. CodeGuru has two services: CodeGuru Profiler . CodeGuru Profiler lets your DevOps team visualize application performance from a centralized dashboard. Here, they can troubleshoot application latency and CPU utilization problems. It also allows your team to learn where they can reduce the infrastructure costs for an application.

. CodeGuru Profiler lets your DevOps team visualize application performance from a centralized dashboard. Here, they can troubleshoot application latency and CPU utilization problems. It also allows your team to learn where they can reduce the infrastructure costs for an application. CodeGuru Reviewer. CodeGuru Reviewer lets your DevOps team detect defects in software code using machine learning. It offers suggestions for improving your Java and Python code as part of its analysis and guidelines on addressing the defects. CodeGuru Reviewer works with the following Java and Python code repositories: AWS CodeCommit, Amazon S3, Bitbucket, GitHub, GitHub Enterprise Cloud and GitHub Enterprise Server.

How to use Amazon CodeGuru For this tutorial, access CodeGuru through the AWS Console. Set up and configure your CodeGuru environment. AWS includes complete documentation to guide you through the following setup steps: Sign up for AWS. Configure IAM permissions for CodeGuru Reviewer. Install or upgrade and then configure the AWS CLI. Create a repository for your source code. Open Amazon CodeGuru Access Amazon Code Guru from the AWS Console: Step 1. Log in to the AWS Console using your authorized credentials. Step 2. Type Amazon CodeGuru into the search field. Click Amazon CodeGuru and it appears. Access CodeGuru recommendations From the code reviews page, select the code analysis you want to view. My example code received 125 recommendations. Example of recommendations from code reviews. When you click on the hyperlinked title of the recommendation, CodeGuru takes you to the line of code in GitHub that the recommendation mentions.

How to use CodeGuru Profiler To start using CodeGuru Profiler: Step 1. Choose CodeGuru Profiler in the Getting Started drop-down list. Step 2. Click Get Started. The Create Profiling group appears. Step 3. Type in a descriptive name for your profiling group in the name field. Step 4. Choose your compute platform. Step 5. Optionally, click Add new tag to tag your resources. Step 6. Advance to the setup page, it appears similar to the following: The setup page will look like this. Step 7. Follow the steps and prompts to set the permissions and start the monitoring agent. View profiling groups Go to the left-hand menu and click on Profiling groups. The profiling groups accessible to you are visible. Select a profiling group to view. A demo profiling example that shows performance issues. You also have access to recommendations similar to the following: Recommendations will look like this.