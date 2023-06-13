AWS shuffles DevSecOps deck with CodeGuru Security SAST

A new DevSecOps service from AWS expands third-party integrations for its existing AI-driven security scanning tool, setting the stage for heightened competition with Microsoft Copilot and AWS's SAST partners.

Amazon CodeGuru Security, released in preview this week, is positioned as a static application security testing (SAST) tool that automatically detects security vulnerabilities in Java, Python and JavaScript code and offers remediation suggestions. It's based on the same CodeGuru Detector Library already integrated with AWS CodeWhisperer, an IDE-based tool for developers, and -- as of this week -- the runtime security service Amazon Inspector, for AWS Lambda security scans.

While CodeGuru security scans for CodeWhisperer deliver results through the AWS Toolkit for Visual Studio or JetBrains IDEs, Amazon CodeGuru Security integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Atlassian Bitbucket and JupyterLab in addition to AWS DevOps tools, according to AWS documentation. An AWS website for Amazon CodeGuru Security and a livestream keynote at this week's AWS RE:Inforce both emphasized an API-based design for the new service and its ability to plug in at any stage of the development lifecycle.

"It's targeting a different part of the pipeline," said Keith Townsend, principal of The CTO Advisor LLC and a TechTarget contributor. "As a CISO organization, how do you audit code if the detection is done at the IDE level? How do you deal with layered security concerns? There might not be a problem with code within the siloed application of that code at the IDE level, but what about [in] the context of a larger app pipeline? It's a different tool for a different area of focus."

AWS Chief Information Security Officer CJ Moses unveils Amazon CodeGuru Security during the AWS Re:Inforce conference keynote Tuesday.