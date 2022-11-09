GitHub security updates and Copilot expansion make waves

Developers can now help shore up GitHub security by reporting vulnerabilities using private channels, while proposed Copilot enhancements amid copyright litigation are also creating buzz at GitHub Universe.

Up to this point, open source maintainers on GitHub received security reports via a variety of public channels such as Twitter. That meant bad actors had an opportunity to exploit issues before maintainers could apply a fix. Private reporting hides vulnerabilities from the public eye, which could prevent zero-day attacks that target flaws as soon as they are publicized.

Private vulnerability reporting, launched in a closed beta this week, allows maintainers to opt in to a private communications channel where GitHub users can disclose and collaborate with them to resolve security issues, said Justin Hutchings, director of product management at GitHub.

GitHub is the largest independent issuer of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, supporting any open source project on GitHub. There's a lot of demand for an easier way to connect researchers and maintainers, however, Hutchings said.

Private security disclosure is a good idea, provided the GitHub community follows through with using it, said one industry expert.

Private vulnerability reporting will keep the good actors a step ahead of bad actors and reduce risk to the software community. The challenge will be to encourage those reporting vulnerabilities to use secret channels. Larry CarvalhoPrincipal consultant, Robust Cloud

"Any tool that reduces the application security risk speeds up innovation," said Larry Carvalho, principal consultant at Robust Cloud. "Private vulnerability reporting will keep the good actors a step ahead of bad actors and reduce risk to the software community -- the challenge will be to encourage those reporting vulnerabilities to use secret channels."

A system that monetarily rewards this behavior might speed up the adoption process, Carvalho added. HackerOne, which creates and manages bug bounty programs, is one option that GitHub should consider to encourage participation, he said.

GitHub has no plans for a financial incentive structure for private vulnerability reporting, according to a GitHub spokesperson, but the company is working with members of the open source and security research community to gather feedback on this and other topics as the platform rolls out.