Folio Photonics sees optical disk as alternative for archive

Folio Photonics is taking optical disk storage past its four-layer sticking point, adding a potential archive storage media to the market with capacity and costs closer to tape.

Folio, a data storage startup founded in 2012, said it has a new disk system that doubles the layers on each side of its optical disks, bringing the total layers to 16 and capacity to 1 TB per disk -- up from Blu-Ray's 50 GB.

"There is a need for a second tier of [long-term] storage," said Vinny Choinski, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget. "Tape has been filling that need for years, but optical disk has been out there, just stagnated."

The Folio Photonics Immutable Active Archive System, which is slated for a 2024 release, will increase disk capacity and random-access capabilities, making it an archive option that can compete more closely with LTO tape, Choinski said.

Breaking barriers in the same form factor Highlighting optical disk storage is often met with pushback, according to Steven Santamaria, CEO of Folio Photonics, which is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. Things like Blu-ray technology never saw widescale adoption in the enterprise as it struggled with higher capacities, which meant optical disks weren't competitive with other storage media like spinning disks, flash or tape, he said. Through development of a new fluorescent film, Folio's new disk system could change that, bringing a higher capacity and lower price to optical disks for the first time. When it's released, Immutable Active Archive disks will be available in either a 500 GB or 1 TB offering, Santamaria said. Because an optical disk cartridge holds 10 disks, customers will be able to achieve 10 TB in roughly the same form factor as an LTO tape, Santamaria said. The company is planning on doubling capacity every two years, so by 2030, customers could achieve a 100 TB in the same form factor, he said. Santamaria said the target price is under $5 per terabyte, to compete with LTO. Folio is aiming to keep costs flat on the manufacturing side, meaning the company could go from an eight-layer film per side to a 16-layer film per side at the same price point. Folio Photonics Immutable Active Archive System disks now have 16 layers for denser storage.