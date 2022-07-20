Comparing RAM usage across common web browsers

Web browsers can sometimes consume shockingly large amounts of memory, and it's not uncommon for a browser to use multiple gigabytes of RAM.

While this isn't an issue for all organizations, high RAM usage can present issues for end users from a compute resources and productivity perspective. IT administrators should know why memory use tends to be so high for some web browsing sessions, how they can measure it and which browsers use the most memory.

Why do browsers use memory? Web browsers use memory to cache the various elements that make up a webpage. Although browsers still cache objects to disk, just as they always have, memory caches are faster than disk caches. As such, using a memory cache greatly improves a browser's performance. Additionally, browsers rarely render static HTML on a page. As such, browsers use memory when performing the various computations that are involved in rendering webpages. Modern browsers are multithreaded and therefore use multiple system processes. These processes allow for parallel instruction execution, boosting the browser's performance. Each of these individual processes consumes memory, which can add up quickly.

Measuring RAM use with PowerShell Measuring the amount of memory that a browser is consuming isn't quite as straightforward as it may seem. This is because each browser tab is linked to a separate process and each process has its own memory use. There may also be processes tied to other browser functions in the background. To measure a browser's overall memory use, an administrator must collectively examine all of the browser's processes. One way the admin can assess a browser's overall memory use is to use PowerShell to examine the processes associated with the browser. The three lines of code report the memory usage for the Edge browser to show an example of one such PowerShell inquiry: $A = Get-Process | Where-Object {$_.Name -eq 'MSEdge'}

$B = $A.WS | Measure-Object -Sum

$B.sum /1MB The first line of code creates a variable named $A and associates that variable with all of the running processes named MSEdge. Incidentally, the trick to making this code work with other browsers is to substitute the process name for the desired browser. If an administrator wants to see the individual processes that are referenced within the $A variable and the working set memory consumed by each process, they can enter the $A | Select-Object Name, WS command. Figure 1. PowerShell can display all of the individual browser processes and the memory that they are consuming. This second line of code measures browser memory use by creating another variable. This variable is called $B and it points to the working set memory usage of the process in question (Figure 1). The administrator should then pipe this information into the Measure-Object cmdlet and append the Sum parameter. This allows the working set memory used by each of the MSEdge processes to be added together, giving the admin the total amount of memory that the browser is consuming across all of the open tabs. To learn how many processes the browser is using at the moment, just enter $B. The last line of code displays the total working set memory consumed by the browser while converting the value into megabytes. Without the /1MB portion of the command, the working set memory will be displayed in kilobytes. As an alternative, admins could use /1GB to display the memory use in gigabytes.