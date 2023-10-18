Prisma Cloud analytics, automation boost DevSecOps speed

Prisma Cloud has added six new features to its DevSecOps software meant to tighten communication between security teams and application developers using updated analytics and direct tie-ins to code version control systems.

The update, code-named Darwin, will be built into all versions of Prisma Cloud's Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Updates include:

AppDNA visualization that displays infrastructure components within their associated cloud apps, including cloud services, infrastructure assets, compute workloads, API endpoints, data, and code;

A knowledge graph-based topology visualization of security attack paths that points to the causes of vulnerabilities, such as misconfiguration or vulnerabilities in code;

A "fix in cloud" option for security teams to remediate high-risk vulnerabilities in production before engaging developers for longer-term code fixes;

A "fix in code" remediation feature that opens a pull request in developers' version control systems, such as GitHub, and identifies where vulnerabilities exist in application code;

Cloud discovery and exposure management that identifies unmanaged cloud resources and assesses their risk; and

New dashboards that span application code to cloud deployments that can be customized for business leaders such as CISOs and product managers.

The knowledge graph update, which Prisma Cloud calls Infinity Graph, now includes natural language processing for queries. Prisma Cloud has long used machine learning behind the scenes for analytics, but the new features aren't AI-driven. These more centralized tools could lend themselves to future use with behind-the-scenes AI analysis of threats and remediation advisories, but the company has no plans to create a GitHub Copilot-like code generator to fix vulnerabilities, according to company officials.

"Mission-critical fixes shouldn't be auto-generated by default," said Sai Balabhadrapatruni, vice president of marketing at Prisma Cloud. "There are still developers who are in control of how the fix actually gets done. We are simplifying the whole process of getting to that fix."

Security teams can fix critical issues in production without waiting for developers to update code, but they also have the option to add vulnerability remediation directly to developers' pull requests.