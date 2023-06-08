Sysdig CNAPP runtime threat detection wins over BigCommerce

A former container observability vendor that became a cloud-native application security provider turned heads at one large customer with its prowess in runtime threat detection and response.

Sysdig, which began a pivot into cloud security posture management (CSPM) in 2021, has since embraced the cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) category first defined by Gartner the same year. CNAPP combines application security tools that cater to developers with runtime security tools that protect applications and their associated infrastructure, melding the trends of shift left and shield right under DevSecOps.

What set Sysdig apart from other CSPM and CNAPP vendors in product evaluations last year by BigCommerce, an e-commerce company based in Austin, Texas, harks back to the vendor's roots in container performance monitoring: It performed the fastest data collection without aggregating -- and therefore abridging -- raw logs and events the way its competitors did.

A lot of vendors out there love to aggregate the data, and for us specifically, we'd rather have all the raw events, all the raw logs, than potentially missing [something]. Jordan BodilySenior infrastructure security engineer, BigCommerce

"We wanted near real-time alerting," said Jordan Bodily, senior infrastructure security engineer at BigCommerce, which tested five tools including Sysdig before choosing Sysdig in October 2022. "A lot of vendors out there love to aggregate the data, and for us specifically, we'd rather have all the raw events, all the raw logs, than potentially missing [something]."

In BigCommerce's tests, Sysdig fetched this high-fidelity data related to file integrity monitoring -- a key process in compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard -- in less than 10 minutes, while the nearest competitor took 15 minutes to deliver aggregated results. Bodily did not specify how much data was involved in the tests or what other vendors BigCommerce evaluated.

While Sysdig can perform threat detection on raw data streams, it can also help filter and prioritize those results for longer-term storage in a separate security information and event management system (SIEM), Bodily said.

"We'd rather take anything and everything and filter off of that than have predefined policies or rules," Bodily said.

In fact, such policies in the CSPM tool BigCommerce previously used were what sent Bodily's team searching for a replacement last year. Bodily declined to name that vendor, but said updates to its software would routinely break the preset policies BigCommerce used and reawaken policies the IT organization had snoozed or dismissed, leading to alert fatigue.

As Sysdig continues to broaden its CNAPP product, it also plans to draw on its existing vulnerability scanning feature to add automated vulnerability fixes, which could displace at least one other incumbent vendor in BigCommerce's environment, Bodily said.

"This may sound like a trivial concept, showing the [differences] between one scan and another, but ironically a lot of [products] out there simply don't do it," he said. Sysdig's vulnerability scanning already does, which Bodily hopes can lead to automated vulnerability management for his team in the future.

"We want to start automating that process to where the only real human interaction that's needed is at the end, where we are officially triaging new CVEs to find out what our impact or our risk is, and then ultimately determining if we need to create a [service desk] ticket," he said.