Why enterprise SecOps strategies must include XDR and MDR

TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) research consistently reports that organizations think security operations is progressively more difficult, despite the continued investment in more tools and the availability of more security data.

Beyond the most widely discussed issues -- growing attack surfaces, too many security tools, a shortage of cyber talent and an overwhelming amount of security data -- security teams report they are so busy fighting fires that they don't have time to modernize their security programs.

How are security leaders responding? With extended detection and response (XDR) and managed detection and response (MDR).

XDR: Enter stage left The XDR movement was born as a response to security operations challenges and a growing and increasingly complex threat landscape. The security industry has a long history of solving complex challenges by applying more technology. Every year, new cybersecurity companies emerge with new options to add automation to the many layers of security architecture. When the first XDR products emerged, SecOps teams responded with an urgent level of hope that a more holistic, comprehensive view into threat activity across many threat vectors may reduce the pain involved in threat detection, investigation and response. Three years later, more than half of security vendors have attached their offerings to the XDR movement in hopes of meeting the expectations of security practitioners around the world. With plentiful and varied XDR offerings, however, much confusion has ensued, leaving many buyers unsure about how and where to invest to advance their security operations agenda.

MDR: Enter stage right With so many organizations lacking more than just technology, security leaders are turning to third-party security service providers -- mainly MDR providers -- for help. My recent research found more than 85% of organizations are currently engaged with or are planning to work with an MDR provider in the coming year. MDR isn't just about offloading basic threat detection and response. Instead, security teams are using MDR providers for multiple use cases, including the following: Security program development.

Supplementing existing SecOps staff.

Access to expert security resources.

Coverage.

Threat intelligence.

Full outsourcing of security operations.

Proactive threat hunting.