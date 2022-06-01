How to design architecture for enterprise wireless security

Enterprise wireless networks have been undergoing a tremendous transformation. From a changing workspace due to IoT, remote work and new generations of Wi-Fi to a multitude of sophisticated threats, the spotlight is on enterprise wireless network security. Knowing how to configure and maintain the wireless security architecture is critical to keep attackers at bay.

In Wireless Security Architecture: Designing and Maintaining Secure Wireless for Enterprise, author and security researcher Jennifer Minella provides networking and security teams a resource to follow. She starts by explaining wireless network security techniques, processes and products before outlining how to design an architecture, as well as the components and processes teams need to set up a secure wireless network.

In Chapter 5, Minella laid out a guide for designing the optimal wireless security architecture. "What I've noticed over the years is that most networking professionals within an organization tend to wing it when it comes to planning," she wrote in the chapter's introduction, "often bypassing any formal scoping and documentation and skipping to configuring products."

The excerpt below introduces readers to Minella's design methodology that follows five phases: define, characterize, design, optimize and validate.

Planning and Design Methodology You've likely heard of design methodologies such as 4D (Discover, Design, Develop, and Deploy). The Wi-Fi world has its own set of design steps addressing the many phases of RF design and validation. While all valid, these traditional models don't focus on design, nor do they address the complexity of architecture that crosses disciplines and domains. Wireless

Security Architecture, click here. To learn more about, click here. My design methodology incorporates five interconnected phases, unabashedly borrowed from the constructs of the Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) framework. For any Six Sigma professionals out there, I hope you'll extend a bit of latitude and allow me to exercise some artistic license. These five phases are not always linear in nature, but they do link to two concrete processes of inputs and outputs of a design architecture and can be grouped into three stages: discover, architect, and iterate. The five phases for designing a secure wireless architecture are (see Figure 5.1): Discover Stage Phase 1: Define (scoping) Phase 2: Characterize (requirements mapping)

Architect Stage Phase 3: Design (functional mapping)

Iterate Stage Phase 4: Optimize (design adjustment) Phase 5: Validate (validate design against requirements)

Figure 5.1: The five phases of the planning and design methodology

Discover Stage The discover stage includes the tasks that serve as inputs into the architecture design. This entails scoping and requirements mapping with the first two phases: Phase 1: Define (scoping)

Phase 2: Characterize (requirements mapping) Once these two phases are complete, you'll move onto the architect stage, which encompasses the third phase, design. Figure 5.2: Start with the inputs as part of the Discover phase Phase 1: Define The define phase includes identifying project requirements, elements of scoped environment, and scope limits. During this time, the architect should perform activities such as: Identification of the teams and roles involved in the project

Discovery of the environment (wired and wireless network infrastructure components, capabilities, and topology)

Scope of user and endpoint population and capabilities

Identification of applications to be supported over the wireless network

Scope of geography/coverage areas (e.g., campus, branch offices, home users)

Identification of security and compliance requirement

Discovery of additional supporting policies or guidance for security

Documentation of discovered items This exercise of the define stage of discovery is enhanced by the characterize phase, which aligns requirements to the scoped elements. Phase 2: Characterize The characterize phase addresses the discrete elements for requirements mapping. In this phase the architect captures both qualitative and quantitative security characteristics mapped to the individual classes of networked elements such as endpoints, applications, and users. Those characteristics are then used for functional mapping in the design phase. The architect correlates items from the define phase such as: Identify elements (endpoints, users, infrastructure, or assets) that need specific security controls to meet business objectives or compliance requirements (e.g., network segments in scope of PCI)

Group and categorize elements with similar needs or characteristics

Identify and document which scoped elements have requirements dictated by policy or regulation, such as authentication or encryption

Document requirements for cases requiring elevated controls such as additional monitoring or inspection, security posturing, multi-factor authentication The define and characterize phases together comprise the discovery tasks and are the inputs to the architecture tasks of design, optimize, and validate.

Architect Stage The architect stage (architect being an action here) involves only the design phase, where the inputs from the discover stage are used for functional mapping. Figure 5.3: Move on to the Architect phase Phase 3: Design The design phase encompasses the heavy lifting of taking the discovery inputs and performing functional mapping for requisite security controls and monitoring. As part of this work, the architect should also document conditions, variables, and known or anticipated design gaps. During the design phase, an architect will: Begin mapping defined requirements to planned designs for scoped elements (wired and wireless infrastructure, endpoints)

Document conditions and variables that may impact the expected outcomes and security posture (such as unknowns of planned but unscoped projects based on wireless connectivity such as digital transformation or IoT programs, or unknown variables of endpoint support for WPA3, or an upcoming merger or acquisition)

Evaluate current infrastructure and tools to determine if they can meet the objectives

Identify vendors, products, and configuration options to meet the security and connectivity objectives

Define metrics and outputs for monitoring and testing against mapped elements

Produce documentation for as-built designs of the infrastructure devices