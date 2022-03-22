STG launches Skyhigh Security from McAfee cloud assets

McAfee Enterprise's cloud products have been reborn as Skyhigh Security, Symphony Technology Group announced Tuesday.

McAfee announced last March that its enterprise business was acquired by private equity firm STG for $4 billion. The first company to come from this acquisition, Trellix, combined portions of McAfee and another of STG's major 2021 acquisitions, FireEye. Trellix was launched in January.

Skyhigh Security, launched today, takes elements from multiple STG companies to become a new cloud security vendor. The new company will use elements from the McAfee Enterprise Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio, including its cloud firewall, cloud-native application protection platform, cloud access security broker, secure web gateway, zero-trust network access, cloud data loss prevention and remote browser isolation technology offerings.

"Skyhigh Security has emerged as a dedicated cloud security company that is laser-focused on propelling businesses forward with a comprehensive and converged approach to data security," said William Chisholm, managing partner at STG, in the press release announcing the company. "We're committed to investing in this business, which is in one of the most important markets in security, SSE."

Skyhigh Security appears to take its name from Skyhigh Networks, a cloud access security broker McAfee acquired in late 2017.

Although the name and launch were announced today, STG previously said in January it was rebranding McAfee's enterprise cloud business into a new company. STG also announced at that time that Gee Rittenhouse, who previously led Cisco's cybersecurity business, would be the CEO of this new company.

"With the majority of data in the cloud and users accessing it from everywhere, a new approach to security is needed," Rittenhouse said in the press release. "Skyhigh Security has created a comprehensive security platform to secure both data access and data use via unified policies and data awareness. Organizations can now have complete visibility and control and seamlessly monitor and mitigate security risks -- achieving lower associated costs, driving greater efficiencies and keeping pace with the speed of innovation."

The birth of Skyhigh Security is the latest step in McAfee's complicated history. After McAfee gained prominence as an antivirus vendor in the 1990s, it first went public in 1999. It then became one of the largest cybersecurity vendors in the 2000s before being acquired by Intel in 2010 for nearly $7.7 billion.

Intel rebranded McAfee as Intel Security, only to then spin off the business in 2016 via a deal with TPG Capital. After the deal, Intel Security became McAfee once again in 2017. Owned in part by Intel and TPG, the new McAfee went public in late 2020, but STG's acquisition came a few months later.

