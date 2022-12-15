Google drops TrustCor certificates as questions loom

Google Thursday joined Mozilla and Microsoft in dropping TrustCor Systems as a root certificate authority.

In Mozilla's dev-security-policy group, a public email discussion about certificate authority (CA) policies and governance, Google announced that "Due to a loss of confidence in its ability to uphold these fundamental principles and to protect and safeguard Chrome's users," the company would no longer support TrustCor certificates beginning with Chrome 111. The beta release of the browser is scheduled for Feb. 9, and the stable release is scheduled for March 7.

Google's announcement follows decisions from Mozilla and Microsoft late last month to remove TrustCor from the root stores of their respective browsers. TrustCor came under fire in November after an article by The Washington Post found the CA has corporate and technical ties to a several spyware companies and defense contractors.

Two researchers who helped uncover TrustCor's connections -- Joel Reardon, a professor at the University of Calgary, and Serge Egelman of the University of California, Berkeley -- raised concerns about the CA in Mozilla's dev-security-policy group last month, which sparked several weeks of discussion among infosec professionals and the major browser companies.

While Rachel McPherson, TrustCor's vice president of operations, defiantly rejected the accusations, concerns about the CA persisted and ultimately led to Microsoft and Mozilla removing trust for its root certificates.

"The public discussion that ensued raised valid and direct questions, applicable to publicly trusted root CA certificates," a Google representative wrote in group discussion Thursday. "However, the discussion did not demonstrate why continued trust is justified given the concerns raised and the risk to user safety. Behavior that attempts to degrade or subvert security and privacy on the web is incompatible with organizations whose CA certificates are included in the Chrome Root Store."