Europol, Ukraine police arrest alleged ransomware ringleader

An international law enforcement operation in Ukraine last week led to the arrest of a ransomware affiliate group's alleged ringleader and four accomplices.

Europol announced the coordinated effort in a press release Tuesday that shed light on the group's tactics and significant damages it caused to victim organizations. The operation occurred on Nov. 21 and included authorities from Europol, Ukraine, Norway, Switzerland, France, Germany and the U.S. Together, they conducted more than 30 searches throughout Ukraine and made five arrests, including a 32-year-old unnamed ringleader.

Europol revealed that the group formed in 2018 and targeted large corporations with LockerGoga, MegaCortex, Hive and Dharma ransomware. During the investigation led by Europol, authorities observed the use of brute-force attacks, SQL injections and social engineering techniques. By encrypting victim machines and deploying effective tools, the ransomware group essentially brought businesses "to a standstill," Europol said.

Recent high-profile ransomware attacks have demonstrated how dangerous those techniques are to victim organizations. While Tuesday's press release did not name Clop ransomware as one of the observed strains, the Clop ransomware group leveraged SQL injections in its widespread attack on Progress Software's MoveIt Transfer product.

Meanwhile, social engineering campaigns led to total account takeovers against Okta customers, including two Las Vegas casinos, in October. The attacks were attributed to Scattered Spider, and vendors expressed frustrations in a Reuters report over the FBI's lack of arrests in the MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment attacks.

Europol said the ransomware suspects arrested Tuesday used phishing emails to steal usernames and passwords. More alarmingly, operators evaded detection and gained additional network access by using TrickBot malware, Cobalt Strike and PowerShell Empire. The tools enabled the threat actors to compromise as many systems in the victim organizations' environment as possible prior to ransomware deployment.

"The individuals under investigation are believed to be part of a network responsible for a series of high-profile ransomware attacks against organisations in 71 countries," Europol wrote in the press release. "The investigation determined that the perpetrators encrypted over 250 servers belonging to large corporations, resulting in losses exceeding several hundreds of millions of euros."

Europol said the joint operation was first initiated by French authorities in 2019, along with investigators from Norway, Ukraine and the U.K., with support from Europol and Eurojust. Dutch, German, Swiss and U.S. authorities provided additional support through independent investigations. "This international cooperation has remained steadfast and uninterrupted, persisting even amid the challenges posed by the ongoing war in Ukraine," Europol said.