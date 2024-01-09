Account hijacking, cryptocurrency scams spread on X

Multiple companies including Mandiant, Netgear and Hyundai have had their X social media accounts hijacked and used for cryptocurrency scams by threat actors.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is no stranger to high-profile cryptocurrency scams. In July 2020, hackers breached the platform's network, posing as IT staff and conducting a social engineering attack that enabled them to send crypto scam tweets from high-profile accounts such as former U.S. president Barack Obama and current X owner Elon Musk. The hackers stole over $118,000 at the time in bitcoin.

Recent scams have taken a different shape. Google-owned security firm Mandiant had its X account hijacked by threat actors on Jan. 3. According to screenshots posted by threat research group VX-Underground, attackers used the "@Mandiant" handle to pose as cryptocurrency wallet provider Phantom and promote fake currency giveaways.

Mandiant recovered their account on Jan. 4. In a post made the same day, Mandiant confirmed it regained control the account, which had two-factor authentication enabled.

"As you likely noticed, yesterday, Mandiant lost control of this X account which had 2FA enabled. Currently, there are no indications of malicious activity beyond the impacted X account, which is back under our control," the post read. "We'll share our investigation findings once concluded."

Two other recent examples of account hijacking include Netgear and auto manufacture Hyundai's Middle East and Africa (MEA) branch. Both entities had their accounts stolen in the last few days, and both have since been recovered. Netgear's account was used to send phishing links in replies to X posts from cryptocurrency trading platform BRC, while attackers posed Hyundai MEA's account as web3-powered multiplayer game Overworld and published similar links.

Like many cryptocurrency scams on X, victims who click one of these links and connect their wallets would have their funds drained.

TechTarget Editorial has reached out to Mandiant, Netgear and Hyundai for additional information. A Mandiant spokesperson declined to comment but reiterated the firm's commitment to provide an update when the investigation is complete.

Web3 security vendor CertiK similarly had its X account hijacked earlier this month. According to a post outlining its investigation, CertiK said one of its employees was contacted by an apparently compromised, verified account belonging to a Forbes editor attempting to set up an interview. The employee was then phished via a fake link for scheduling app Calendly, and Certik's X account was subsequently hijacked and used for cryptocurrency phishing posts. Shortly after, the account was recovered. It is unclear if any other recent account hijacks occurred in a similar way.

Apparent cryptocurrency scams have been observed on X advertisements in recent months. For example, advertisements for "X Token" and "X Coin" cryptocurrencies have appeared on the social media platform. These supposed currencies claim to be affiliated with the platform, and some malicious advertisements have even utilized Musk's likeness.

It's unclear why the X Token and X Coin ads have repeatedly run on the platform. TechTarget Editorial contacted X for additional information. In response to our request, a press email connected to the company sent an automatic reply that read, "Busy now, please check back later."

Christopher Budd, director of threat intelligence at Sophos, said in an email that while his company hasn't seen specific data on increases in scams on X, "there is certainly plenty of anecdotal evidence to indicate that the reported shedding of nearly 80% of staff in the past 12+ months have had an impact on the nature and stability of the platform."

"As we've said, the Twitter platform has changed significantly in the past 12+ months and it's always important to review and reassess risk in light of significant changes," he said. "People can and should make a fresh risk and business assessment to determine if the new X platform meets their business and security needs or not and take appropriate actions."

