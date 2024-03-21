NCC Group: Ransomware attacks jump 73% in February

NCC Group anticipates 2024 ransomware activity will surpass last year's staggering levels based on record-setting numbers for January and February.

The IT services and consulting firm published its "Monthly Threat Pulse Review" for February on Wednesday, which detailed ransomware trends and the most active threat actors. NCC Group tracks ransomware groups through public data leak sites that are used to pressure victim organizations to pay. The first two months of 2024 saw alarming ransomware trends that NCC Group expects will likely continue throughout the year.

In January, NCC Group researchers determined the number of ransomware attacks increased by 73% compared to 2023, and February data followed the same pattern.

"Observed ransomware attacks have, as is to be expected, increased significantly from January 2024 to February 2024 from 285 to 416 cases, marking a 46% increase month on month which is once again the highest figure that we have witnessed in February (73% higher than February 2023)," NCC Group wrote in the report. "If 2024 is to follow the same pattern as 2023, we can expect a further increase going into March as we start to reach the baseline for 2024's ransomware activity, which will likely consistently surpass that of 2023 based on previous trends."

NCC Group added that "February was quite the standout month for ransomware" based on attack volume and a shift in threat actors activity level. While the LockBit 3.0 ransomware group maintained its top spot as NCC Group's most active actor for the seventh consecutive month, activity spiked for two newer groups.

Hunters International emerged onto the threat landscape in 2023, but affiliates used Hive ransomware code during attacks. In January, the Department of Justice announced the FBI disrupted Hive infrastructure and obtained decryption keys to help victim organizations recover. Since emerging in 2022, ransomware as a service (RaaS) group Qilin warranted a warning from cybersecurity vendor Group-IB, as operators targeted organizations in critical sectors.

Breaking down the numbers, NCC Group discovered that LockBit claimed responsibility for 110 attacks in February compared to 64 attacks in January. Though Hunters trailed right behind LockBit in the top 10 list, only 33 attacks were connected to the gang. NCC Group noted that Hunters made the top ten threat actor list previously, but February was the first time it made it to the top three.

NCC Group observed a significant spike in ransomware activity year over year for February.

Qilin tied with the infamous BlackCat/Alphv ransomware gang, which claimed responsibility for last month's disruptive attack against UnitedHealth's Change Healthcare, for the third most active threat actor in February with 30 attacks.

"Though BlackCat is accustomed to being included in the most active monthly threat groups, Qilin, like Hunters is relatively new to these levels of activity," the report read.

Josh Callicott-Oelmann, threat intelligence analyst at NCC Group, told TechTarget Editorial the firm first observed Hunters activity in November. However, NCC Group only recorded three attacks compared to 33 in February. He attributed Hunter's rise in activity to operators evolving and improving capabilities.

Callicott-Oelmann also addressed Hunter's connection to Hive.

"Although there has been speculation about the group being an offshoot of Hive, Hunters confirmed that they are an independent group that have acquired Hive's source code and infrastructure. Additionally, what is known is they tend to keep their targeting simple, following the common targeting of the industrials sector," Callicott-Oelmann told TechTarget Editorial.