LockBit attacks continue via ConnectWise ScreenConnect flaws

Exploitation of two critical ConnectWise vulnerabilities continues to mount, with many attacks attributed to ransomware gangs such as LockBit.

Last month, ConnectWise disclosed an authentication bypass vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-1708, that received the highest possible CVSS score of 10 and a path traversal flaw, tracked as CVE-2024-1709, that affects its remote management tool ScreenConnect. ConnectWise and other vendors confirmed exploitation activity started just days after the disclosure on Feb 19. So far, the activity shows ScreenConnect has become a popular target for ransomware threat actors.

Trend Micro observed exploitation by the Bl00dy and BlackBasta ransomware groups, while Sophos-X saw several attacks by the infamous LockBit ransomware gang. More recently, cyber insurer Coalition, Inc., also verified threat actors have been exploiting the ScreenConnect flaws to deploy LockBit ransomware.

All three vendors detected an uptick in exploitation activity beginning the week of Feb. 19.

In a blog post Wednesday, Leeann Nicolo, incident response leader at Coalition, shared findings from eight incident response cases in February that involved LockBit operators exploiting the ScreenConnect vulnerabilities against policyholders. Though customers have been affected, she believes patching rates, which is an area where organizations have normally struggled, are unusually positive.

"After analyzing the indicators of compromise (IOCs) in these cases, CIR [Coalition Incident Response] determined five were associated with a version of LockBit 3.0, the ransomware binary associated with LockBit, and three were pre-encryption," Nicolo wrote in the blog. "Following this uptick in ransomware activity against policyholders, Coalition is actively following the ScreenConnect vulnerabilities and tracking other LockBit activity."

LockBit was among NCC Group's most active threat actor gangs last year. The group's disruptive attacks also warranted a CISA alert in November after threat actors exploited the Citrix Bleed vulnerabilities against aerospace giant Boeing.

However, on Feb. 20, law enforcement agencies announced they disrupted LockBit's infrastructure as part of "Operation Cronos." That was one day before Coalition started to observe an uptick in LockBit activity around the ScreenConnect flaws, signaling the disruption was only temporary.

The gang restored some servers and websites about a week later and defiantly announced it would resume attacks, specifically against U.S. government organizations. Nicolo acknowledged challenges law enforcement face against permanently disrupting ransomware gangs. For example, ringleaders are commonly located outside U.S. jurisdiction, which she said perpetuates the "whack-a-mole" cycle in the fight against ransomware.

"The fact that LockBit was able to recover and resume operations within days shows that the government interruption and compromise of their infrastructure, while insightful to law enforcement and beneficial to some victims, was not as comprehensive as hoped," she wrote in the blog post.

Nicolo also addressed how the ransomware-as-a-service business model, which opened the attack surface to affiliates that can now buy ransomware strains from developers to launch attacks, makes attribution more difficult. However, she confirmed that IOCs in the ScreenConnect incident response cases showed a version of LockBit 3.0 was deployed against policyholders. Coalition saw CVE-2024-1709 exploited in every case where an infection was present.

Nicolo told TechTarget Editorial that the affected policyholders came from a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, education, construction and legal. Additionally, one victim was a police department.

She also noted that the victims were a result of downstream attacks on managed service providers (MSPs), which typically use remote management tools like ScreenConnect to interact with clients. Ransomware gangs have targeted MSPs and their frequently used tools in the past to reach downstream customer organizations. In 2021, REvil threat actors exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Kaseya's VSA product in a massive ransomware campaign that impacted as many as 1,500 organizations.

As of Friday, Nicolo said the number of Coalition policyholder ScreenConnect victims increased to 12.