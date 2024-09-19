What are the types of requirements in software engineering?

A comprehensive set of requirements is crucial for any software project.

Requirements identify the product's business needs and purposes at a high level. They also clarify the features, functionality, behaviors and performance that stakeholders expect.

Software requirements are a way to identify and clarify the why, what and how of a business's application. When researched and documented properly, software requirements form a roadmap that leads a development team to build the right product quickly with minimal costly rework.

The actual types of software requirements and documents an IT organization produces for a given project depend on the audience and the maturity of the project. In fact, organizations often draft several requirements documents, each to suit the specific needs of business leaders, project managers and application developers.

Let's start with a look at the main types of requirements in software engineering: business requirements, user requirements, and software requirements. Then, explore common types of software requirements documentation as well as tried-and-true characteristics to define requirements.

A software project includes business, user and software requirements.

What are the different types of requirements in software engineering? Teams must outline requirements to meet the needs of business stakeholders and users as well as the more technical features of the software. The three main types of requirements in software engineering are business, user and software. Business requirements Business needs drive many software projects. A business requirements document (BRD) outlines measurable project goals for the business, users and other stakeholders. Business analysts, leaders and other project sponsors create the BRD at the start of the project. This document defines the why behind the build. For software development contractors, the BRD also serves as the basis for more detailed document preparation with clients. A BRD is composed of one or more statements. No universally established format exists for BRD statements but one common approach is to align goals. Write statements that match a project goal to a measurable stakeholder or business goal. The basic format of a BRD statement is, "The [project name] software will [meet a business goal] in order to [realize a business benefit]." An example of a completed BRD statement is, "The laser marking software will allow the manufacturing floor to mark text and images on stainless steel components using a suitable laser beam in order to save money in chemical etching and disposal costs." For this example, the purpose of the proposed software project is to operate an industrial laser marking system to mark stainless steel product parts, which is an alternative to costly and environmentally dangerous chemicals. Business goals and benefits can be varied and sometimes interchangeable. Common business goals and benefits can include the following: Achieve a specific technical outcome, such as implementing a new technology.

Achieve a specific logistical outcome, such as faster time-to-market.

Increase market share or revenue, which facilitates business growth.

Improve customer experience, satisfaction or relationships.

Strengthen business continuance, security or compliance postures.

Increase business productivity or efficiency, such as automating manual processes.

Build the business's brand.

Manage or reduce costs.

Increase website traffic.

Increase social media presence. Organizations prepare a BRD as a foundation for subsequent, more detailed requirements documents. Ensure that the BRD reflects a complete set of practical and measurable goals as well as meets customer expectations. Finally, the BRD should be a living document. Evaluate any future requirements, updates or changes to the project against the BRD to ensure that the organization's goals are still met. User requirements User requirements reflect the specific needs or expectations of the software's customers. Organizations sometimes incorporate these requirements into a BRD, but an application that poses extensive user functionality or complex UI issues might justify a separate document specific to the needs of the intended user. User requirements, much like user stories, highlight the ways in which customers interact with software. There is no universally accepted standard for user requirements statements, but this is one common format: "The [user type] shall [interact with the software] in order to [meet a business goal or achieve a result]." A user requirement in that mold for the industrial laser marking software example looks like, "The production floor manager shall be able to upload new marking files as needed in order to maintain a current and complete library of laser marking images for production use." There might be many user requirements for any software project, each reflecting an expectation, goal or user story. In most cases, user requirements are high-level goals that reflect what the software should be able to do. They typically avoid any technical details related to how they accomplish the goals. User requirements frequently form the foundation for specific software requirements. Software requirements After the BRD outlines the business goals and benefits of a project, the team should devise a software requirements specification (SRS) that identifies the specific features, functions, nonfunctional requirements and requisite use cases for the software. Essentially, the SRS details what the software will do. It expands upon or translates the BRD and user requirements into features and functions that developers can understand and implement. Software requirements typically break down into functional requirements, nonfunctional requirements (NFRs) and domain requirements. Functional requirements. Functional requirements are statements or goals that teams use to define system behavior. Functional requirements define what a software system must or must not do. They are typically expressed as responses -- interactions or outputs -- generated in response to inputs or conditions. Common functional requirements include data input, data access, user authentication, alerting and reporting, online payments and integrations with other software. A functional requirement can express an if/then relationship, as in the following example: "If an alarm is received from a sensor, the system will report the alarm and halt until the alarm is acknowledged and cleared." Functional requirements might detail specific types of data inputs such as names, addresses, dimensions and distances. These requirements often include an array of calculations vital to the software working correctly. Functional requirements are relatively straightforward to test because they define how the system behaves. A test fails when the system does not function as expected. NFRs. Nonfunctional requirements relate to software usability. Nonfunctional software requirements define how the system must operate or perform. A system can meet its functional requirements and fail to meet its nonfunctional requirements. NFRs define the software's characteristics and expected user experience (UX). They cover the following: Performance. This measures how quickly the software should respond or render an output.

This measures how quickly the software should respond or render an output. Usability. The level of difficulty that users experience in understanding or using a UI or software system.

The level of difficulty that users experience in understanding or using a UI or software system. Scalability. The software's ability to handle more simultaneous users or transactions.

The software's ability to handle more simultaneous users or transactions. Security. The ways in which the software safeguards processing and data against loss or theft.

The ways in which the software safeguards processing and data against loss or theft. Maintainability. The ability of the software to be patched or upgraded over time.

The ability of the software to be patched or upgraded over time. Compatibility. Compatibility involves the hardware, OS and other platform requirements for the software.

Compatibility involves the hardware, OS and other platform requirements for the software. Portability. The ability of the software to operate on different systems or platforms. An example nonfunctional requirement related to performance and UX could be, "The pages of this web portal must load within 0.5 seconds." Domain requirements. Domain requirements are expectations related to a particular type of software, purpose or industry vertical. Domain requirements can be functional or nonfunctional. The common factor for domain requirements is that they meet established standards or widely accepted feature sets for that category of software project. Domain requirements can vary wildly but typically arise in military, medical and financial industry sectors. An example of a domain requirement for software in medical equipment is, "The software must be developed in accordance with IEC 60601 regarding the basic safety and performance for medical electrical equipment." Another example of a domain requirement for the financial industry is, "The software should adhere to current Generally Accepted Accounting Principles standards for financial accounting and reporting." Software can be functional and usable but not acceptable for production because it fails to meet domain requirements.

Examples of requirements in software documentation An SRS often describes the software as a series of individual functional modules. In the laser marking software example, an SRS could define the following modules: The interface that translates marking image files into control signals for the laser beam.

A UI that enables an operator to log in, select products from a library and start or stop marking cycles.

A test mode to calibrate the system. There are some industry standards for an SRS, such as ISO/IEC/IEEE 29148:2018, but organizations can still use a different preferred format for SRS statements. One common approach is, "The [feature or function] shall [do something based on user inputs and provide corresponding outputs]." A few software requirements related to the laser marking system example might include the following: "The laser marking operation shall translate AutoCAD-type vector graphics files into laser on/off control signals as well as X and Y mirror control signals used to operate the laser system."

"The software provides visual feedback to the operator, who shall be able to track the current state of the marking cycle overlaid on a graphic product image displayed on a nearby monitor in real time." In addition to functional requirements, an SRS often includes nonfunctional requirements that identify attributes of the system or the operational environment. Nonfunctional requirements include usability, security, availability, capacity, reliability and compliance. They dictate development decisions and design requirements for the software, like password change frequency, data protection settings and login details. A systems analyst or product manager typically puts together an SRS in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, such as the developer staff and business leaders. Ideally, every requirement delineated in an SRS should correspond with the business objectives that a BRD outlines. For third-party software contractors, the completed SRS provides the basis for cost estimation and contract compliance. While the SRS typically includes functional and nonfunctional requirements, some organizations might differentiate between an SRS and a functional requirements specification. In these cases, the FRS serves as a separate document and delves into the how of a software product. An FRS often stipulates all of the fields and user interactions throughout the entire software product. How to outline functional specifications.