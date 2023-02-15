AI might fix GitHub code search developer pain points

GitHub code search helps developers find critical information across codebases. While developers consider the search tool a step in the right direction, they also see areas for improvement around search results and support for semantic queries.

GitHub built its code search tool, released as a public beta in November 2022, as an alternative to traditional search engines because the information developers need is often buried within code and not locatable on the internet, said Colin Merkel, code search senior engineer at GitHub, in a presentation at GitHub Universe 2022.

Traditional search engines don't always meet developers' needs because the results often contain a short example or a long article instead of the actual code containing the query, said Ryhor Supruniuk, iOS tech lead at Orangesoft, a mobile app development company headquartered in San Francisco. GitHub code search enables developers to take advantage of mature, well-documented open source code and the collective knowledge of other developers, he said.

"GitHub code search gives you a detailed view of the case so that you can see how the technology works in action and what challenges await you in the development," Supruniuk said.

Once clicked, the search interface offers suggestions to construct queries. For example, if developers search their own code by typing in "owner:jsmith license," they get suggestions for files and symbols containing the text "license" across all the repositories they own.

As a result of developer feedback from the initial December 2021 preview, GitHub added three capabilities in November 2022: a new search interface, a new search engine and a redesigned code view. The right symbols pane gives contextual and symbolic information about the search query; the redesigned code view includes the file tree on the left panel and helps developers find related files.

"I love it, and in particular, the results view with facets on the left is super useful for me," said Chris Riley, senior manager of developer relations at marketing tech firm HubSpot in Cambridge, Mass.

GitHub code search filters results and gives definition and symbol suggestions.