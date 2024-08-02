AWS CodeCommit, Cloud9 closure communication critiqued

AWS CodeCommit and six other Amazon Web Services stopped allowing the creation of new accounts this week without advance warning, prompting some industry observers to question the future of other infrequently updated AWS products.

AWS chief evangelist Jeff Barr acknowledged the changes in a post on X July 30, and confirmed the company is no longer accepting new customers for AWS CodeCommit, the cloud provider's hosted Git code repository; its S3 Select SQL query feature; the Amazon CloudSearch managed search service; Cloud9 IDE; the SimpleDB database service; the Amazon Forecast time-series data analytics service; and AWS Data Pipeline.

Existing customers will still be supported, Barr said, and the company does not currently plan to shut down the services, but it will not add new features and will support migration to competitors' Git repositories.

Barr also acknowledged that AWS had not clearly communicated the changes.

"We are making improvements so this is clearer for customers," he wrote.

After giving it a lot of thought, we made the decision to discontinue new access to a small number of services, including AWS CodeCommit.



While we are no longer onboarding new customers to these services, there are no plans to change the features or experience you get today,… — Jeff Barr ☁️ (@jeffbarr) July 31, 2024

AWS CodeCommit post raises eyebrows, questions Still, the news prompted further questions, such as how creating new S3 Select accounts, which is a feature of the broadly used S3 object store, will be discontinued. Other replies to Barr continued to critique the lack of notice to customers and partners. One published report this week indicated even some AWS salespeople learned of the changes through Barr's post, rather than internal communications. "Whether I'm looking at this as a consumer/solutions architect or trainer... this is customer hostile behavior," wrote AWS technical trainer Adrian Cantrill in a reply to Barr on X. Another AWS user asked whether similar changes would come to other services that haven't seen recent major updates, such as Amazon EKS on AWS Fargate and AWS App Mesh. "I use them but plan to get off them," Campbell McNeill, lead DevOps engineer at USAA, told TechTarget Editorial about those two services this week. "There has been no love on them for years and zero mentions at re:Invent, so you can read between the lines." McNeill said he won't wait to move away from Amazon EKS on AWS Fargate, an automated provisioning service for Kubernetes clusters that he said is likely to be replaced by open source project Karpenter. "It's for the best in my book," he said. "[Amazon EKS on AWS] Fargate is simple but limited. [It] isn't offering things like Graviton CPU [support] which I would expect if it had a future." McNeill said he hadn't used AWS CodeCommit but noted it was required in AWS certification tests he took in December and February. "It kind of burns a bit that you do work to learn it to get certified, then it gets canned," he said.