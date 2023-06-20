Scrum product owner certification exam questions and answers

In Scrum, everything starts with the product owner.

The product owner has the vision. The product owner knows what the client wants. The product owner knows in what order to develop items to maximize the value of the work done by the Scrum development team.

Given the importance of this Scrum role, it's no wonder that so many IT professionals pursue the Professional Scrum Product Owner (PSPO) certification.

Scrum product owner exam overview The product owner certification exam can be broken down into two important segments: Questions about the product owner and product backlog management. General questions about how to apply the Scrum framework. This article offers 10 sample exam questions that deal with core concepts pertaining to the product owner and product backlog management.

