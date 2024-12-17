Getty Images
Professional Scrum Developer exam questions and answers
Professional Scrum Developer is a highly respected certification, but it's not easy to get. Take this sample PSD exam to test yourself and see how prepared you are for the exam.
The Professional Scrum Developer exam is the toughest entry-level Scrum exam on the market.
That sentiment is echoed by a number of friends, associates and students of mine who have attempted the Professional Scrum Developer (PSD) exam after passing Scrum.org's Scrum master and product owner certifications. The difficulty of the exam should not be underestimated.
To pass the Professional Scrum Product Owner (PSPO), Professional Scrum Master (PSM) and Professional Scrum User Experience certifications from Scrum.org, a strong understanding of the tenets of the official 14-page Scrum Guide will be enough to get you over the line. Some additional, real-world knowledge will put a perfect score within your reach. That's simply not the case with the PSD exam.
Professional Scrum Developer exam topics
To pass the PSD examination, you need to know the Scrum Guide inside and out. This is also true of the PSM and PSPO exams, but for the PSD exam, you also need a great deal of domain knowledge that falls outside of the Scrum Guide, including the following:
- Extreme programming.
- SOLID principles.
- Test-driven design.
- Behavior-driven development.
- System architectures.
- Mocking and unit testing.
- Deployment strategies.
To pass the PSD examination, a Scrum developer is expected to know as much about Scrum as a product owner and the Scrum master, so be sure to review the Scrum master mock exam and product owner mock exam as well.
The following Scrum developer certification exam mock questions and answers are indicative of the type of questions test-takers will encounter when they make their certification attempt. The exam pulls from a wide variety of development theories, ideas and concepts.
10 Professional Scrum Developer questions and answers
Darcy DeClute is a technical trainer and Agile coach who helps organizations apply Scrum-based principles to adopt a modern DevOps stack. She is a certified Professional Scrum Master, Professional Scrum Developer and Professional Scrum Product Owner as well as author of Scrum Master Certification Guide.