Professional Scrum Developer exam questions and answers

The Professional Scrum Developer exam is the toughest entry-level Scrum exam on the market.

That sentiment is echoed by a number of friends, associates and students of mine who have attempted the Professional Scrum Developer (PSD) exam after passing Scrum.org's Scrum master and product owner certifications. The difficulty of the exam should not be underestimated.

To pass the Professional Scrum Product Owner (PSPO), Professional Scrum Master (PSM) and Professional Scrum User Experience certifications from Scrum.org, a strong understanding of the tenets of the official 14-page Scrum Guide will be enough to get you over the line. Some additional, real-world knowledge will put a perfect score within your reach. That's simply not the case with the PSD exam.

Professional Scrum Developer exam topics To pass the PSD examination, you need to know the Scrum Guide inside and out. This is also true of the PSM and PSPO exams, but for the PSD exam, you also need a great deal of domain knowledge that falls outside of the Scrum Guide, including the following: Extreme programming.

SOLID principles.

Test-driven design.

Behavior-driven development.

System architectures.

Mocking and unit testing.

Deployment strategies. To pass the PSD examination, a Scrum developer is expected to know as much about Scrum as a product owner and the Scrum master, so be sure to review the Scrum master mock exam and product owner mock exam as well. The following Scrum developer certification exam mock questions and answers are indicative of the type of questions test-takers will encounter when they make their certification attempt. The exam pulls from a wide variety of development theories, ideas and concepts.