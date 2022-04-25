Choose a software testing model by weighing these 5 factors

With software QA, a proper test model acts as the insurance policy. It allows an organization to find the right tradeoff of cost and value to the highest payoff for the software product. But what constitutes the right testing model?

Let's examine how teams can find their preferred software testing model, how it will align with the organization and its development style, and which approaches are available.

Factors that affect testing and value When discussing software testing models and approaches, teams first need to determine what will provide the most value for their products. Important factors to consider include: feedback speed

feedback accuracy

feature-level testing

regression approaches

regression approaches quantity of regression errors Then, teams can discuss Scrum, Waterfall, Kanban and other software testing models to find the proper match. For example, let's consider a team following Scrum. The team has testers who receive a build near the end of a sprint, and they perform a two-day regression burndown. In a two-week sprint timeline, the team reserves two "regression-test" cycles at the end, which culminates in four days, or 20% of the overall sprint time. If the team discovers bugs on that fourth day, it means that the whole sprint will be late. At the same time, programmers are probably working on the next sprint in a different branch -- not just sitting around and waiting for bugs. Any bug fixes will need to merge into both branches, and any regression bugs they introduce won't be caught for at least two weeks. The tester will need to write up the bug, explain to someone how to reproduce it, argue whether it is a bug, argue whether it should be fixed, wait for a programmer to pick up the bug and eventually try to solve the bug problem. Sounds timely and costly, doesn't it? Now, let's compare the above scenario to one where a developer-tester pair working together finds a bug. The tester knows exactly who introduced the bug and can immediately address the problem. This second example significantly shortens the testing timeline and lowers the chance of an incomplete bug fix and/or creating another regression bug. This approach involves much less wasted time and a much lower chance the fix will be incomplete or create another regression bug. Development teams can use a tool such as Jira to analyze the data and then learn how to shorten the timeframe. Once the team has this data, it becomes a lot easier to find the right software testing model for your organization.