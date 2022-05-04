How software testing affects a successful multi-cloud strategy

Multi-cloud testing is the only way to be certain that a multi-cloud deployment meets its intended goals under real-world conditions. This QA doesn't require a lot of new and expensive tools or complex practices, but it will require focusing on certain aspects of the app development and deployment cycles.

Let's examine how testing plays a role in a successful multi-cloud strategy.

Where multi-cloud makes things complicated Four specific areas where development and deployment complexity can increase with multi-cloud are: Implementation across multiple clouds. While common features may be available across all clouds, their implementation usually varies at least slightly from one to the other. So, different software versions will be required if developers must prepare a single component for deployment in multiple clouds.

Application performance and quality of experience vary depending on how the components in a workflow are spread across the clouds, making performance monitoring and assurance difficult.

Application performance and quality of experience vary depending on how the components in a workflow are spread across the clouds, making performance monitoring and assurance difficult. Tuning deployments for each cloud. The same operations tools may not be available in all clouds. Likewise, developers may not use certain tools in the same way within each cloud. As a result, team members may have to tune deployments and redeployments differently in each cloud. Additionally, redeploying from one cloud to another may have to be validated for every possible cloud combination.

Connectivity between internet users and the various public clouds, and between the public clouds and the on-premises data center, will vary. Accordingly, network addressing, and traffic management practices, will have to accommodate the differences.

Where to address multi-cloud risks Any increase in complexity creates a risk for problems in application performance or availability, security and compliance and/or cloud cost overrun. These risks stem from two factors. The first is that multi-cloud may require deployment of the same logic, and developers may need to code the logic in different ways to accommodate cloud API differences, which multiplies the number of application pipelines. The second is the risk that workflows between the clouds in this setup will vary in ways not anticipated or accommodated in the applications' design. It's this variability that multi-cloud testing strategy must address. Team members can address application-multiplication risk during the development and unit testing cycles. However, this sort of multi-cloud testing requires the clear separation of software components that need per-cloud customization. This separation ensures code never crosses over to a cloud where services and features aren't compatible. It also means that the development and testing process -- up to the point of load testing -- should treat each cloud-specific variant as a separate application or project, with its own development pipeline. Through such a setup, the relationship between each cloud variant and the baseline logic for components must be maintained so that parallel maintenance is efficient. Some organizations will maintain a base code set for each component, and then branch off it to cloud-specific versions to ensure that logic changes will apply to all cloud versions in a coordinated fashion. When a logic change to a software component that previously didn't require cloud-specific code creates a need to customize for one or more clouds, developers then fork the single base version for each cloud that needs accommodating. Documentation of all of this is critical.