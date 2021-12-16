NetApp AFF A900 brings more performance to same chassis

NetApp released the latest version of its flagship all-flash storage array Tuesday aimed at boosting performance for business-critical applications.

Previewed at the NetApp Insight 2021 conference, the all-flash fabric-attached storage (AFF) A900 is an 8U array that can be purchased as a standalone appliance. Customers of the A700, the new array's predecessor, can also upgrade to the A900 through a controller module swap. The new array is powered by the latest version of OnTap, 9.10.1, and comes with an enterprise edition of the OS that bundles several of NetApp's core features along with optional anti-ransomware software.

The A900 competes against high-end storage systems such as Dell's PowerMAX, Huawei's OceanStor Dorado and the Hitachi VSP 5000, according to Eric Burgener, an analyst at IDC. The A900 also competes more directly against the newly released Pure Storage FlashArray//XL, both of which are aimed at the low end of the high-end market.

"NetApp extends its single system performance capabilities, lowering the latencies to 100 microseconds and improving overall throughput relative to the older A700 by 50%," Burgener said.

IDC predicts the market for high-end storage hardware such as NetApp's A900 will shrink by a compound annual growth rate of -0.9% over the next several years. Regardless, Burgener said, it is still a large market. NetApp's A900 keeps the vendor in the high-end storage hardware race along with Dell, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei, IBM and increasingly Pure Storage.

New performance in the same package The NetApp AFF A900 is the new flagship high-end storage array and uses the same chassis as the A700, according to Adam Fore, senior director of portfolio marketing at NetApp. Existing customers using the A700 can buy an upgrade kit, which includes new controller board modules and a new RAM module, increasing the compute abilities of the array, Fore said. NetApp A900 brings better performance in the same box as the A700. Whether customers use an upgrade kit or a completely new appliance won't affect performance, he said. The main differences between the A700 and A900 are a controller and the RAM module, including non-volatile random-access memory (NVRAM). The upgrade increases the core count from 78 to 128, doubles the memory per DIMM from 64 GB to 128 GB for a larger RAM footprint and provides new motherboard architecture for about 50% better performance. Fore said NetApp is using the latest CPUs from major vendors, and its new controllers support a PCIe 4.0 architecture. The A900 translates into a performance of 2.4 million IOPS in a single chassis or 14.4 million IOPS when several chassis are clustered together, Fore said. This is delivered with 100 microseconds of latency. "High-end applications like high-transaction databases or SAP need high storage performance that is also continuously available," he said. IDC's Burgener said the option to upgrade is potentially a big selling point. Existing A700 customers can upgrade to next-generation controllers that bring performance and capacity expansion while extending the life of their current arrays and enabling a longer depreciation schedule, he said. As with other products in NetApp's AFF line, the A900 comes with high redundancy, high availability and easy serviceability in the form of hot-swappable components, which allows users to swap out a faulty part nondisruptively during production. The A900 is quoted as having up to 702.7 petabytes of effective capacity, the same capacity as the A700.