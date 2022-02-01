NVMe-oF storage provider Pavilion Data raises $45 million

Pavilion Data Systems, a flash startup, raised $45 million in its latest funding round and recently touted its successes in 2021.

The funding round, led by Kleiner Perkins and Artiman Ventures, brings the total capital raised to $107 million, according to the vendor.

Pavilion's product architecture is based on NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) and built-in high-performance network switching instead of relying on traditional storage controllers. Pavilion was an early pioneer in NVMe-oF, launching its first array for rack-scale applications in 2018. Now the vendor is focused on providing high-performance storage for modern, data-intensive workloads such as for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"Our strategic roadmap is paramount," Dario Zamarian, CEO of Pavilion Data, said in an interview with SearchStorage. "We can't just rest on today's claims and technology."

What Pavilion brings to the table Pavilion, founded in 2014 and based in San Jose, Calif., is a computational storage startup, where data is processed at the storage device level. Its flagship product is the Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Array, powered by Pavilion HyperOS. The array has a storage density of up to 2.2 PB of NVMe storage in a 4U footprint, and performance at 120 GB/s read, 90 GB/s write, 20 million IOPS read, and latency as low as 25 µs, giving high performance to demanding workloads in a compact footprint, the vendor said. The array can scale linearly as well, and more systems can be added for more capacity and performance. It provides up to 20 active-active controllers with no single point of failure. The HyperParallel Data Platform is designed for massive parallelism, using more than one controller to process different parts of the same data and improve performance. "In addition to its own core solution, [Pavilion] also has the ability to host more traditional parallel file systems on top," said Ken Clipperton, an analyst at Data Center Intelligence Group. "For organizations that have been working for a long time with parallel data storage, they can put the Pavilion hardware underneath to get behind the software parallelism." He also noted that organizations are increasingly embracing AI and ML workloads for the first time, including genomic-type workloads in health care and drug development, Clipperton said. "[Pavilion's] linear performance and capacity scaling is built for serious workflows," he said. Clipperton added that, "enterprises embracing AI-type workloads for the first time, [may see that] their existing storage solutions aren't designed to handle that set of workloads or that level of performance necessary to provide timely insights." Zamarian said that instead of using terms like AI or ML, which people use "without a particular level of specificity," Pavilion is focused on performance, building a type of storage that can produce results faster, within the needed time frame, which ultimately benefits AI applications and data processing, he said. Although the computational storage market is small, Zamarian refused to be labeled a niche player, arguing that this is an area that is steadily growing, as all enterprises and federal agencies will eventually need to manage modern workloads to compete.