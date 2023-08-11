MemVerge, XConn, Samsung, H3 unite to show benefits of CXL

A handful of storage and memory companies demonstrated the benefits of the up-and-coming compute express link without the adoption of a new server or CPUs, enabling testing on use cases such as generative AI workloads.

At this week's Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, Calif., MemVerge, XConn Technologies, Samsung and H3 Platform collectively demonstrated memory pooling capabilities of CXL. The interconnect protocol is designed to increase speed and efficiency between CPUs, GPUs and devices such as DRAM while also enabling memory pooling that pushes beyond what CPUs allow.

CXL is game changing but there is currently little appetite for it, according to Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer consulting, an IT analyst firm based in Beaverton, Ore. While there is vendor support for the CXL specification and a handful of products, it has not yet made a commercial impact on the enterprise. The lack of appetite is tied less to the technology and more to the slow adoption of new servers with the latest generation CPUs, he said.

At the Flash Memory Summit, MemVerge, XConn, Samsung and H3 banded together to illustrate the benefits of memory pooling.

"It's a demonstration -- a testing of the waters to show what is possible," Staimer said.

Early days for CXL The initial CXL specification debuted in 2019, but hardware support has been a roadblock to larger adoption. The current generation of server support for CXL remains incomplete, according to Charles Fan, CEO of MemVerge. There are three CXL device types with different capabilities. Intel supports type two devices and AMD supports type three, however, the next generation CPUs will offer more complete support. "[The complete support next year] will give CXL a push," Fan said. "I think the first quarter of 2024 will see the actual CXL hardware become available … making 2024 the first year of CXL revenue and 2025 the first year of memory appliances." CXL is still in its early stages, Staimer said, but the promise of lower latency and larger memory pools is getting closer. The vendor demonstration at the Flash Memory Summit could help push things forward with system planning and developing. "This will be a big factor in both servers and storage, probably in a year from now," Staimer said. Current generation servers support the CXL 2.0 specification but lack the necessary hardware and software for memory pooling, expansion or cache consistency, showcased at the Flash Memory Summit.

CXL technologies combined The demonstration consisted of a 2U rackmount H3 system, Samsung's 256 GB CXL memory modules, XConn's XC50256 CXL switch and MemVerge's Memory Machine X software. Each of the four companies has a specific focus needed to make CXL work today. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan, H3 develops hardware and software for PCIe-related technology, an interface standard CXL uses as its foundation. Samsung was the first company to release a CXL memory module, a device roughly the same form factor as an SSD but uses memory inside instead of NAND for lower latency and higher bandwidth use cases. The CXL memory module allows for expansion beyond what dual in-line memory module memory slots, which surround server CPUs, can support, according to Ken Clipperton, a storage analyst at DCIG. And while not inexpensive, it can lower total costs of memory at higher capacity. "Part of the opportunity is around the idea that there are large capacity, individual memory modules at a lower cost per gigabit than [double data rate] memories," Clipperton said. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in San Jose, XConn make switches that enable Intel and AMD processors to talk to CXL devices, components a key component for memory pooling and sharing, according to experts. Tying it all together is MemVerge's software, which decouples memory from compute, allowing it to be added as needed. "[We can] essentially liberate the memory from the compute allowing you to scale memory independently," said Charles Fan, founder and CEO at MemVerge, which was founded in 2017. Before CXL 2.0 specification and MemVerge's software, this disaggregation wasn't possible, Fan said.