Intel pulls the plug on Optane

During its Q2 2022 earnings call, Intel said it was winding down its storage class memory product, Optane.

Optane is a storage class memory (SCM) product that sits between SSD and DRAM, providing much faster storage than SSDs but much slower than DRAM. It was the result of a joint development with Micron, originally called 3D XPoint. The companies ended joint development in 2018.

It appears that all development on SCM has ended with a line in the earnings call that stated: "the wind-down of our Intel Optane memory business." The company released the following statement:

"We continue to rationalize our portfolio in support of our IDM [integrated device manufacturing] 2.0 strategy. This includes evaluating divesting businesses that are either not sufficiently profitable or not core to our strategic objectives. After careful consideration, Intel plans to cease future product development within its Optane business. We are committed to supporting Optane customers through the transition."

Questions, but no surprises Industry experts weren't surprised by Intel closing the curtains on Optane. According to Jim Handy, general director and semiconductor analyst at Objective Analysis, the move had been coming for some time and was hinted at in an interview that Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger gave in February to Stratechery. Intel had been losing billions of dollars on Optane over the years, he said. In the words of Everett Dirksen, "A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money," Handy quoted in reference to the upcoming "Emerging Memories" report from Objective Analysis and Coughlin Associates. Objective Analysis and Coughlin Associates projections of millions of dollars lost on Optane. The chart (left) shows losses from the first quarter of 2016 to the fourth quarter of 2020, when Intel stopped including Optane in its Non-Volatile Solutions Group (NSG) financials, Handy said. Total yearly losses were $921 million in 2016, $1.715 billion in 2017, $2.069 billion in 2018, $1.582 billion in 2019, and $576 million in 2020. The numbers were configured by estimating what NSG should have profited by the losses reported, Handy said. This gives the above reasonable estimates of actual loss. Also in February 2022, Tom Coughlin, president of Coughlin Associates, wrote of the possible demise of Optane in Forbes. This week's news came as no surprise to him, either. "I think [Intel] had to subsidize [Optane]," he said. "It had a lot of promise, but they needed to get higher volume to get the cost down." Optane memory could have given Intel a potential edge selling its CPUs, Coughlin said, but the company decided it wasn't worth the cost. "The question is: Is there another emerging memory technology that could be a possible [alternative]?" Coughlin said.